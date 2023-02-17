‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Zanab’s Choice for Her Dress at Alexa’s Party Comes Off as Petty

Love Is Blind Season 3 featured some of the most dramatic moments in the series yet. However, the one that most people remember involves Zanab and Cole. The couple hit more than a few bumps in the road during their televised relationship. Ultimately, Zanab chose not to marry Cole. At the reunion, she rehashed several instances where Cole insulted her, and they left things on a sour note. However, during After the Altar, Zanab’s choices to prove she’s moved on come across as petty and childish.

Zanab comes across as petty in ‘After the Altar.’ | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

In ‘After the Altar’ Zanab said she ‘stands by everything she said’ during ‘Love Is Blind’

When fans catch up with Zanab during After the Altar, she meets up with the other women from the show to catch up on their lives. She tells them she started seeing a therapist to help her “unpack” everything that happened. During the Love Is Blind reunion, Zanab told everyone that Cole berated her for eating two Cuties. However, the footage of the conversation, which producers tacked on at the end, showed a different story. In the clip, Cole comes across as more concerned for Zanab and the fact that she hadn’t eaten very much that day, not that she was eating two Cuties in one sitting. It made several viewers change their opinions of both Zanab and Cole.

Zanab tells them despite what happened, she “stands by everything she said.” During the conversation with Alexa Alfi, Colleen Reed, Nancy Rodriguez, and Raven Ross, the women praise Zanan for her actions.

Alexa chimes in to say, “You dodged a f****** bullet with that one,” referring to Cole before laughing and adding, “Big shrimp energy with that one.”

We all want our friends to have our backs after a breakup, but this conversation doesn’t feel like that. It feels like a bunch of mean girls sitting at a high school lunch table.

Zanab might say she’s over Cole, but her actions come across as petty in ‘After the Altar’

The cast celebrates Alexa’s birthday in After the Altar, and Zanab heads to a salon with a friend to get her hair done. While she admits she’s nervous about seeing Cole, she quickly adds that she will have to look “hot AF, LOL.” Stop me if I’m wrong, but if you’re over someone, why do you care if they think you’re hot or not when you see them again?

On top of this, Zanab describes the dress she chose for Alexa’s dress and the reasoning behind it, “So, it’s silk, high-neck, leggy. I just kind of like the full-circle moment ‘cause at my reveal with Cole, I was in hunter green, dark, very dark velvet, asymmetrical-like midi. This is just kind of an elevated version of that. I just think it has some kind of poetry about it.”

Zanab’s choice to remind Cole of the moment he saw her for the first time doesn’t come across as “poetic.” It comes across as petty and vindictive. Granted, viewers never see the full story with reality TV. But for someone who continually claims they’ve moved on, it’s certainly giving, “I still definitely care and want you to notice me.”

Zanab and Cole divided fans from the beginning

The couple divided fans of Love Is Blind throughout the season, but the Cuties clip definitely caused a shift in opinion. Plus, it’s not like Cole is innocent by any means. The man said some really hurtful things. But for Zanab to still be devising plans and coming up with petty ways to still make Cole feel bad just seems childish.

While Cole and Zanab talked and seemed to smooth things out during Alexa’s party, that didn’t stop some of the other cast members laying into him. Brennon couldn’t wait to tell Cole all the different ways he could be a better man. (Yes, Brennon… the man with a police report accusing him of domestic assault.) Plus, Alexa never missed a chance to talk about how Cole’s such a terrible person. I don’t believe Cole needed to get off scot-free, but the man has apologized repeatedly. What else can he do? Everyone else needs to move on, but if we go by what occurs in After the Altar, that’s clearly not the case.