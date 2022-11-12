‘Love Is Blind’: Alexa Addresses a Fan Theory About Brennon’s Instagram

Love Is Blind fans were social media detectives gathering evidence for their finale predictions. Alexa Alfia addressed a popular fan theory about Brennon Lemieux’s account.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-12.]

The ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion showed Alexa and Brennon’s update

Alexa and Brennon fell in love in the pods. Their engagement was mostly smooth sailing. Her father was skeptical if Brennon could provide the life she had grown accustomed to. Brennon grew up with his family financially struggling at times.

In the end, they both said I do. The reunion revealed they were still married, and they tend to have arguments over things like dishes. But they were advised not to make roommate problems their marriage problems.

Fans have long guessed that the couple got married. That’s because Brennon’s Instagram captions have been sexy music lyrics that sounded more like Alexa’s style than his.

Alexa reveals if she was posting on Brennon’s Instagram

Now that the season is done, the stars are able to reveal more about their lives. Alexa posted wedding day photos on her Instagram. She also responded to some fans in her story.

One person shared a post from Brennon’s page. He’s eating, and the caption reads, “Get that bread, get that head, then leave.” The person wrote, “Is @mrsalexalemieuz behind these captions.”

Alexa answered, “I would love to take credit for these…but these are all Brennon [laughing] emoji.”

Alexa and Brennon shared more personal stories on their pages

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux in ‘Love Is Blind’ | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

Brennon shared two pictures of his dinner date with Alexa on his page. He wrote in the caption, “Throughout this journey, Alexa and myself shared so many wonderful and exciting memories. One of my favorite memories during this engagement was our first date together when we returned to Dallas. I am honored to have been able to call Alexa my fiancé. Stay tuned for the finale of LIBS3, Nov. 9th.”

Alexa revealed more about what she loved about her husband on her page. She posted a picture of him on the beach in a suit.

“May 2021 I met my lobster. I fell in love with your southern drawl, your infectious laugh, your twisted humor, your incredibly detailed memories, your goofiness, your confidence and a million other little things. This love didn’t happen slowly or overnight. It happened in every moment I spent with you. You are the best person I have ever met and I’m lucky to even know you, much less get to spend my life with you. You are my home,” reads the caption.

Now that the cast doesn’t have to be cryptic about their relationships, we’re getting more heartfelt captions. But it’s possible Brennon will share more of his music taste in the future.

