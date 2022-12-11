‘Love Is Blind’: Alexa and Brennon Show a ‘Hallmark Sign’ of What ‘Love Looks Like,’ According to Body Language Expert

Love Is Blind recently introduced fans to a new batch of couples who met in the iconic pods and got engaged without ever seeing each other.

One such pairing is Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. According to a body language expert, these two contestants showed a ‘hallmark sign’ of what ‘love looks like.’

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3.]

Alexa and Brennon were one of two couples to get married on Season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’

Love Is Blind's Alexa and Brennon – Are they still together now? https://t.co/4RQuCIHMpU pic.twitter.com/B7chBClmq7 — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 27, 2022

Like in previous seasons, Season 3 ended with two couples who decided to say “I do” at the altar. Alexa and Brennon are one such couple, along with Colleen and Matt.

Unlike the other couples this season, Alexa and Brennon did not seem to have huge problems or fights. Their biggest issue seemed to be their different religions and socioeconomic backgrounds. But the two took everything in stride and appeared open to accepting each other.

Alexa and Brennon show a ‘hallmark sign’ of what ‘love looks like,’ a body language expert says

'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Says 'There Is More' to Her Relationship with Brennon Than Viewers Saw https://t.co/oD8j8FJ4Ep — People (@people) November 9, 2022

Body language expert CC Rice recently posted a TikTok video analyzing a conversation between Alexa and Brennon on the show. According to Rice, the couple displayed many body language signals that showed their genuine interest in one another.

For example, they both seemed engaged in the conversation with back-and-forth comments. They were also smiling a lot while maintaining eye contact with each other. Rice even pointed out a short moment when Alexa stuck out her tongue, which the guru said is a signal of “unconscious sexual suggestion.”

Additionally, Rice shared what she believes to be a “hallmark sign” of what “love looks like,” which is the positive way Alexa and Brennon approached their differences.

“Even if they are having a difference of opinion or they’re future-casting in such a way where they have different ideas about how they’re future will play out, they approach it positively,” Rice said. “And that is a really hallmark sign of a healthy, growing, loving relationship.”

Alexa and Brennon have been adjusting to married life after ‘Love Is Blind’

Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon | Extra TV via Youtube

After filming the show, Alexa and Brennon had to adjust to being a married couple without the cameras around. Brennon admitted to Extra that the transition can be “weird.”

The couple also shared a phrase that Alexa lives by: “Don’t let roommate issues become marriage issues.” She elaborated:

“Because, you know, we’re all doing all these incredible things as part of the show. We’re on these beautiful dates, and you’re constantly on a schedule, and then it’s like peace out, like, ‘Oh, there’s no babysitter anymore,’ like, you kids just get to do whatever you want, just make decisions … After a few months of, you know, the hive, we’re just two people living together, and we really had to remind ourselves to keep the romance alive, to keep dating each other.”

