‘Love Is Blind’: Bartise Reacts to SZA Calling Him ‘a Terrible Person’

Love Is Blind fans have strong opinions on the cast. That includes celebrities. Bartise Bowden reacted to a fan saying they would hide if SZA called them a terrible person.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-12.]

‘Love Is Blind’ had a big cliffhanger for Bartise and Nancy’s wedding

Fans had to wait for the final two episodes to see the rest of the weddings and the reunion. Before that, fans watched Bartise connect with Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross in the pods.

He chose Nancy after Raven was caught working out while he was talking about his emotional past. They got engaged, but their problems already started during the honeymoon.

Bartise was blunt to everyone that he thought Raven was a smoke show in her tight dress. He even told Nancy that Raven is who he usually goes for. Nancy was hurt since his sentiment went against the show. But she tried to make the relationship work.

“Approaching the Altar” showed Nancy and Bartise preparing to go down the aisle. Fans had to wait to see if Bartise will say “I do” or “I do not.”

Bartise reacts to SZA calling him ‘a terrible person’

Celebrities are fans of the show too! Music artist SZA responded to a tweet with a picture of Bartise. “This N***a a terrible person,” she replied with a laughing emoji. on Nov. 6.

Bartise posted a slideshow of pictures from his wedding day on TikTok. He captioned it with, “It’s clear now.”

The top comment is, “I cry if SZA came for me too. I’m just here to see if your account was still up.” Bartise replied, “I ain’t going anywhere trust me [laughing emoji].”

Bartise hasn’t addressed the reunion or finale episodes on his account. But it looks like he’s taking all the negative comments in stride.

Bartise said no on their wedding day. He still hoped they could date, but Nancy said no to him.

The reunion revealed Bartise didn’t wait long to move on. Alexa Alfia claimed Bartise had a girl “the next day” after their wedding. Bartise denied it was the next day.

“So he had a tall blonde by his side. I just saw some things on social media, and I was like, OK,” Nancy said. She saw a video someone posted, and Bartise had a blonde woman with him. Nancy claimed over the weekend, she was on his lap and all over him.

Bartise confirmed he was with this woman during that time and claimed, “nothing happened.” He said they later hooked up on July 4, and he was “coping.”

Alexa said she couldn’t blame him for how he copes, but it was “f***ed up.” Obviously, the season didn’t end with Bartise and Nancy getting married. But it looks like they’re moving on.

