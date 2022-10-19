‘Love Is Blind’: Bartise Admits He Changed His Proposal for a Different Girl

Love Is Blind sometimes starts with people changing their minds in the pods. Bartise Bowden revealed he changed his proposal because of this.

[Spoiler: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 3.]

Bartise made a decision on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

It looked like the pilates instructor and senior analyst met their match in the pods. They bonded over being passionate about nutrition and fitness.

But when Bartise opened up about his feelings with Raven Ross, she was doing jumping jacks. He decided to change his plan.

The second episode showed Bartise ending things with Raven. “Obviously, we’ve formed, like, a crazy connection through this experiment so far,” he said. “And I feel like it’s real. I hope you feel like it’s real. I’ve been having fun, and you’ve been having fun.”

He stopped to ask if she was doing jumping jacks. That time she was eating chips.

“It seems like me, and you have the same problem where we get a lot of attention from the opposite sex,” he said. “We both work out. You’re physically attractive.” But he realized when he’s in the pod with Raven he has a “burning desire” to be with another girl. He admitted that other girl was Nancy.

Bartise said he was looking for a girl that makes him feel better. Raven claimed she also came to the same conclusion because she’d never be that girl.

Bartise admits he changed his proposal for Nancy

The guys later talked about their proposals. “You know what’s f***ed up?” Bartise said. “Yesterday, this time I was working on it for a different girl. And then we had some dates and sh*t–.” He motioned with his fingers that things flipped.

Bartise said Raven is probably very attractive, but he’s feeling love with Nancy. He later had another date with Nancy and told her he was thinking of her while he was with Raven.

Nancy looked happy about this. But she said she’s still between two people, him and Andrew Liu, and doesn’t want to say I love you until she figures that out.

How did Bartise propose to on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Nancy turned down Andrew in episode 3. She revealed she hoped to get engaged to Bartise instead.

“I remember walking out after meeting you the first time and the way I felt,” he told her. “And the guys could say, ‘My goodness. Like you met somebody?’ Damn, right, I met somebody. I walked out of there with such a smile on my face.”

“I feel crazy highs with you, but I never thought it would have been possible for me to feel this way about anybody,” he continued. “Cause I’ve never felt this way about anybody. And that feeling in my gut and my mind kept growing into something stronger. I felt it in you too. And I’m so excited to take this next step together to kind of both…jump into the ocean, holding hands saying, ‘OK, we’re taking this risk.’”

He then dropped down on one knee and proposed. She said yes.