‘Love Is Blind’: Cole Barnett’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering If He and Zanab Broke Up

Netflix recently released Love Is Blind Season 3 with a new cast of singles looking for love. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show lets participants meet and fall in love without seeing one another first. This season five couples left the pods engaged, including Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. While the finale hasn’t aired yet, Cole’s latest Instagram post has fans wondering if they broke up and went their separate ways.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-7.]

Cole hit it off with fellow contestant Colleen Reed during Love Is Blind Season 3, but when she admitted she preferred a more “surface-level and fun” relationship, he turned his eyes toward Zanab. The two connected, and Cole proposed during their time in the pods. However, during the cast’s trip to Malibu, Cole finally saw Colleen for the first time. During one conversation, Cole told Colleen he typically dated girls more her type as opposed to Zanab.

The next day, Cole and Zanab talked about a discussion at the pool that producers didn’t include in the episode. Zanab asked Cole to “rate her,” and he answered with “a nine out of 10.” She also asked him if he considered anyone at the pool a 10 out of 10. Cole said Colleen and Raven, which hurt Zanab’s feelings. (Which, rightfully so! Cole, do not tell your fiancé they rank as a nine out of 10!)

Zanab told producers in a confessional, “It’s really crappy to hear that the man you love and the man you’re engaged to is like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m physically attracted to this girl. You’re a nine out of 10, but she’s a 10 out of 10.’ I just don’t know if other women would receive that better than me. Maybe I’m very irrational but I absolutely hated hearing that.”

Cole’s latest Instagram post has fans wondering if the couple split

It’s safe to assume that participants in Love Is Blind sign an NDA forbidding them to reveal anything about their current relationship status before the finale airs. Most of the season 3 cast seem like they’re sticking to the agreement, but Cole posted some photos of him and Zanab with a caption that hints their relationship ended.

Cole’s Instagram caption reads, “It’s very difficult to watch us struggle in Malibu, and if I could change the mistakes and those moments I would. We had high highs and low lows, here’s some of the moments I’ll never forget.”

The caption sounds a little melancholy, as though Cole regrets some of the things that happened during filming. However, no one has confirmed whether the couple officially broke up.

‘Love Is Blind’ fans passionately defended Zanab in the comments

Regardless, fans seem to believe that Cole’s actions led to the pair’s split. Many viewers condemned Cole for his comments about Zanab’s looks and his comparisons to Colleen.

One fan wrote, “She’s out of your league tbh.”

Another one said, “Yeah hopefully you apologized for that 9/10 comment. That was messed up.”

Others still held out hope for the couple to get married. “Telling a 10 she’s a 9… yup that’d be a mistake. Telling your fiancée you’re more physically attracted to someone else… might also be a mistake. Telling your fiancée she looks better with make up, also icky. Hope you made that up to her in the time you guys spent together that we didn’t see,” another Love Is Blind fan wrote in the comments.

Five more episodes remain in Love Is Blind Season 3, which means fans still have plenty to watch. The series streams exclusively on Netflix.

