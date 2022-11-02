‘Love Is Blind’: Is Cole Related to Barnett From Season 1?

Many Love Is Blind fans are watching season 3 and being reminded of someone else. That’s because Cole Barnett looks like Matt Barnett from season 1. But are they related? Here is everything you need to know.

Cole Barnett and Matt Barnett were on ‘Love Is Blind’

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Comments on Andrew’s Fake Tears

The first season showed Matt trying to find love in the pods. He connected to Amber Pike, they got engaged and said “I do” at the wedding. They’re still married to this day, being one of two successful marriages from the show.

Season 3 showed Cole, who looks similar to Matt and shares the same last name. The realtor also connected to two women in the pods but chose to propose to Zanab Jaffrey.

Sadly, their engagement is having a rockier time. He revealed he still was more physically attracted to another woman. But fans are waiting to see if they’ll say “I do” after waking down the aisle.

Is Cole related to Barnett from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1?

Cole Barnett in season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’: Where Was Season 3 Filmed?

Many fans wondered if the similarities between the cast members were a coincidence or a sign they were related. Cole addressed this popular question on TikTok.

“You reminded me of Barnett and your last name is Barnett too?? Are you related??” a fan asked him. “Um, I am not related to Barnett,” he answered. “No, I’ve been getting this question a lot and never met him or anything.”

Barnett commented on the post. “See you at the family reunion,” he joked. Other people seemed unconvinced in the comments.

“I feel like you’re always getting told that you look like someone’s brother,” another commenter wrote. “Yes,” Cole said in a TikTok. “Yes! Yes, thank you! I am literally always getting told that I look like somebody’s brother.”

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 has a new location

The new singles might throw you for a loop. New episodes of Love Is Blind arrive Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6vVwlL81CK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 17, 2022

Love Is Blind tries to find cast members that already live in the same city. Season 1 took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Season 3 is located in Dallas, Texas. That’s not that far for fans to count out Cole and Barnett for possibly being related.

Cole also revealed he was contacted in Instagram DMs by a producer for the show. He sent in a video and application before getting accepted on the show. So it looks like producers were happy to find a new star that looked like someone from season 1.

While some cast members have commented on the new season, Barnett has stayed out of it. He’s active on Twitch and films himself playing video games, so that’s how he keeps in touch with fans.

Amber also posts on TikTok, and it looks like they keep in touch with Lauren and Cameron Hamilton from their season. She recently shared a TikTok of them out to dinner together.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Do Raven and SK Get Married?