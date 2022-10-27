‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Comments on Andrew’s Fake Tears

Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 19, and with it came an entirely new cast of characters ready to try their hands at love. Five couples left the pods engaged, but there’s one scene people can’t quit talking about this season. Love Is Blind star Andrew proposed to Nancy in episode 2, but she rejected the proposal. In the following scene, Andrew used eye drops to fake tears to make it seem like the situation emotionally wrecked him. Here’s what creator Chris Coelen has to say about the incident.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Andrew’s fake tears are the talk of season 3. | Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 star Andrew rubbed many fans the wrong way

When we first meet Andrew, he’s talking to fellow cast member Colleen in the pods. He starts off his conversation with, “I chased money after college, and I got what I wanted, and then I was like, ‘It’s not fulfilling.’”

He continues their discussion by peppering in that “this year,” he’s a wildlife photographer in Africa. When Colleen asks about his time in Africa, he says he’s been there and then goes on to list the multiple countries he’s visited just within the last year. Overall, Andrew essentially came off as someone whose interest lies in one thing – himself.

Andrew later proposed to Nancy, feeling like the pair’s connection was strong enough to continue into marriage. However, she felt differently.

Later, when in a confessional, Andrew stares into the distance, and a producer asks him what he’s thinking about. Instead of answering, Andrew replies, “Are you rolling?” Then, in a clip I have to assume Andrew thought would be edited out, he tells the producer to hold on a second. He takes a second to reach into his pocket and produces eye drops.

“Mind if I? Is this too much?” Andrew asks as he squirts eyedrops into his eyes to make it look like he’s shedding actual tears.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Call Out Matt for Behavior Toward Colleen, ‘He Straight Up Scared Me’

‘Love Is Blind’ creator Chris Coelen ‘couldn’t believe that was happening’

Of course, Andrew’s fake tears during Love Is Blind has been a constant talking point amongst fans since the episode aired. Now, the show’s creator has spoken out about the situation.

Speaking with Variety, Coelen said, “I remember being in the control room when his proposal had been rejected. He went back to the interview, and I happened to look over, and that’s what was happening. And watching it live, I just could not believe that that was what was happening. It was jaw-dropping. I cannot believe he’s doing that. I mean, that’s insane. But I think it was very revealing in the moment as to maybe his motivations in that particular moment. Obviously, I’m not speaking for him. I don’t speak for him, but we put it out there as it happened.”

BOOM! ? 30 new singles looking for love. Who will get engaged sight unseen Season 3? Find out October 19th! pic.twitter.com/CAK1MZxOiK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 5, 2022

Why did ‘Love Is Blind’ not edit out Andrew’s fake tears?

Shocked by what they saw, fans debated whether or not he faked the tears for attention or if his eyes were bothering him at that moment. Regardless, it was a bold move to keep the scene in the episode, showing Andrew wasn’t as upset as he wanted the audience to believe.

When asked why they kept it in the Love Is Blind episode, Coelen explained, “We try to just set the mechanism up so that they can live their authentic stories, and then we try to incorporate — to the best of our ability — the authenticity of those stories onto the show that we ultimately put out on Netflix. Andrew obviously was a crucial character in Nancy [Rodriguez]’s story. We wanted to show the essence of who he is.”

As they say, any publicity is good publicity, and Andrew’s fake tears certainly have viewers talking. Catch more of Love Is Blind Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Matt Packs His Bags, Says He’s Done with Colleen