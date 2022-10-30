‘Love Is Blind’: Danielle Ruhl Details Her Side of the Divorce From Nick Thompson

Love Is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson divorced following a little over a year of marriage. She opened up about her side of the split in a 36-minute-long podcast episode.

Danielle Ruhl explains why she and Nick Thompson divorced

In June 2021, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl met and married during season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. However, the two revealed their decision to divorce a year later, in August 2022.

She opened up about the relationship “for the first and last time” while speaking to the podcast Deux Me After Dark in the October 26 episode. The reality star revealed the relationship ended because she began noticing they didn’t actually know each other.

She admitted they married before they should have and realized they weren’t fundamentally compatible. Danielle acknowledged that she started changing herself to fit what she thought he wanted and began forgetting about things she enjoyed.

While the Chicago native admitted she went through situations that made it harder for a relationship, Danielle also said she made progress and wanted him to appreciate it. However, she claimed he only focused on her mistakes, making her feel “defeated.” Additionally, the Love Is Blind alum explained she found herself backing down to end arguments and believes their differing perspectives played a part in why they couldn’t see eye to eye.

Danielle revealed she went to trauma therapy

Looking back, Danielle admitted she saw red flags she should’ve taken seriously, including jokes she said he made about wanting to be with someone who had anxiety about research to write a book.

She also noticed that he didn’t seem to understand her depression following the show, as they had just married. However, Danielle pointed out the unexpected toll that social media played on her after their season aired.

At some point, the reality star took four weeks off for trauma therapy as she noticed her previous experiences impacting her reactions. She also admitted she wasn’t the best partner initially and made choices she regrets.

Regardless of the individual and couple’s counseling they participated in; the pair still decided to end their marriage. She claimed he didn’t want to release a public statement but posted one anyway while she was at work. Therefore, Danielle said her PR team had to put together an announcement that matched his so they would appear united.

Danielle responds to several comments Nick made in the media

Following the public breakup, Danielle accused him of posting things on social media related to their arguments and “bashed” her in media outlets.

The reality star cleared up some of his “lies,” including comments about “hurt people, hurt people.” While Danielle acknowledged the truth in it, she also felt that he used it against her. Additionally, Nick has revealed that other cast members hadn’t reached out to him since the divorce.

In response, she claims the alums aren’t “taking sides” but probably haven’t contacted him because they saw how he treated her. Danielle also acknowledged a public remark he’s made about having to establish boundaries with her as she claims they divorced over text messages because he refused to talk to her.

According to the reality star, she has attempted to contact him so they can work out the details of their official split but he won’t, causing a delay. Instead, she said he uses other friends and means to communicate messages he knows will get back to her. Danielle admitted she thinks he’s “punishing” her with his behavior. Love Is Blind is airing on Netflix.