‘Love Is Blind: Does Shake Chatterjee Make an Appearance in ‘After the Altar?’

Love Is Blind Season 2 star Abishek “Shake” Chatterjee quickly became the season’s villain. From sneakily trying to figure out what the women looked like (which defeats the entire purpose of the show) to making disparaging remarks about his ex-fianceé Deepti, Shake’s bad behavior easily caused fans to dislike him. But does Love Is Blind: After the Altar give fans an update on Shake’s life?

Shake Chatterjee constantly caused drama during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

During Love Is Blind Season 2, Shake quickly rubbed several people the wrong way. In the pods, he asked women about their size in roundabout ways like whether or not he could carry them on his shoulders at a music festival. However, he and Deepti connected, and he proposed to her. She accepted, but after the proposal, Shake made comments about his lack of attraction to Deepti.

Shake called Deepti his “number one hype girl,” but said it felt like he was with his “aunt or something.” He also expressed his feelings to his mom about his fianceé, “I’m just not feeling necessarily the kind of like, like overwhelming instinctual attraction or animalistic attraction that I would want to feel, and that I’ve felt before in other relationships.”

At the Love Is Blind reunion, Shake made no attempts to apologize for his behavior. After he compared marriage to “making a big purchase,” host Vanessa Lachey snapped at him.

“I think you were on, if I may, the wrong show. And what I mean by that is, there are shows where they are based on their looks and if they have a connection. But what I’m saying is that you need to open your heart to the bigger picture. Because at the end of the day, what if she’s mangled in an accident? What if she gains weight? What if she loses her hair, her legs, her arms? Are you not going to love her anymore?” Lachey angrily said.

Shake later doubled down on his behavior in an Instagram post. He insisted he wasn’t sorry about the way things happened on the show. So, suffice to say, the cast wasn’t happy with his actions.

‘Love Is Blind: After the Alter’ doesn’t feature any scenes with Shake Chatterjee

While Love Is Blind: After the Altar is supposed to let audiences in on the couples’ lives since the show ended, there’s one contestant noticeably absent. The cameras never catch up with Shake, and he only gets one mention by another cast member during filming.

Fellow Love Is Blind stars Natalie Lee, Mallory Zapata, Iyanna McNeeley, Danielle Ruhl, and Deepti go out for drinks. When discussing her potential relationship with Kyle Abrams, Deepti talks about the law of attraction.

“I totally believe in the law of attraction. If you love yourself so much, you’ll exude that love and you’ll attract the right person in your life,” Deepti tells her costars.

Natalie laughs and quips, “That’s why Shake’s not attracting.” The rest of the group laughs, and that’s the only mention of Shake throughout the three episodes.

Shake Chatterjee is dating a woman named Emily Wilson

It’s not all gloom and doom for the Love Is Blind star. Shake revealed his new girlfriend earlier in 2022.

On March 17, Shake spoke to Us Weekly about his new partner, Emily Wilson, “We just start talking and talking and talking and then all these Harvard girls are getting annoyed because they were like ‘Shake I thought you were coming on the boat with us tonight,’ but Emily and I are just talking and talking and next thing you know I’m spending the whole day with her, and then the next thing you know — I was staying with a friend in Miami — she’s like, ‘Why don’t you just stay with me?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”

