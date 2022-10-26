‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Call Out Matt for Behavior Toward Colleen, ‘He Straight Up Scared Me’

Love Is Blind returned on Oct. 19, and this season introduced us to a new cast all from the Dallas, Texas, area. Out of all the singles who signed up for the show, Netflix chose only five couples to follow once they became engaged. However, after watching the three newest episodes that dropped today, some fans are concerned with Love Is Blind star Matt Bolton’s behavior.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-7.]

Fans are concerned about ‘Love Is Blind’ star Matt Bolton’s behavior. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Matt proposed to Colleen in the pods during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

In Love Is Blind Season 3, producers only showed Matt’s connection with Colleen. On the other hand, Colleen hoped to develop a relationship with Brennon Lemieux and Cole Barnett. Brennon ultimately proposed to Alexa Alfia, and Cole asked Zanab Jaffrey to marry him. Heartbroken, Colleen chose to take another chance on Matt. Sparks flew the second time around, and Colleen happily said yes when he asked for her hand in marriage.

During their “honeymoon” in Malibu with the four other couples, Matt and Colleen had at least one significant argument. Matt could barely contain his anger when he learned that Cole and Colleen had a conversation about how they were each other’s types in the real world. Matt told Colleen, “I might be done.” The Love Is Blind couple made up the next day, but another blowup happened in episode 7.

After a night out with the other couples, some of them returned home to their shared living spaces, while a group of the girls carried the party over to another club. Matt called Bartise and Nancy to see if they knew Colleen’s location. Nancy explained that Colleen went to a place called The Candleroom with some of the other girls. He angrily said he knew she went to the club because “going to the club was more important than coming home to her f****** boy.” After that, he told Bartise he was packing his bags and leaving.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: What Causes Bartise to Reconsider His Relationship with Nancy?

Fans are concerned with Matt’s ‘volatile’ behavior

While Colleen isn’t necessarily a fan-favorite, many viewers see Matt’s behavior as a concern. They feel his outbursts are uncalled for and even a little scary.

One Redditor wrote, “He is too volatile and seems to think his ‘woman’ is there to please and serve him and that her having a life beyond him is wrong. Honestly found his temper tantrums kind of scary.”

Another commenter said, “Just saw their fight in ep 5, and he straight up scared me, Colleen get out of this pls [sic.].”

“What scared me was that he showed absolutely zero empathy for Colleen as she was crying and clearly distressed. That s*** is scary. Very, very scary to have a partner who doesn’t feel sympathy for you when he’s hurting you,” added another viewer.

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

We don’t know if Matt and Colleen say ‘I do’ at the altar in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

It’s essential to keep in mind during shows like this that episodes are edited in certain ways to make fights seem more or less dramatic. Netflix’s release schedule for Love Is Blind Season 3 gives us a new batch of episodes each week. Five episodes remain, including the finale and reunion. As of now, we don’t know if Colleen and Matt make it down the aisle.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Love Is Blind Season 3 updates!

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’: Where Was Season 3 Filmed?