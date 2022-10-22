‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Slam Colleen for Not Wanting a Deep Relationship

Love Is Blind Season 3 introduced us to five new couples who took part in Netflix’s “social experiment” to discover whether or not they could fall in love with someone sight unseen. One of the new contestants this season is Colleen, a professional ballerina from Texas. Colleen sparks up a connection with a couple of the men, but recently, fans slammed her for telling one of them she wasn’t looking for a deep relationship.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-4.]

‘Love Is Blind’ star Colleen fell for both Brennon and Cole

In Love Is Blind Episode 1, Colleen hits it off with Cole and Brennon. She tells the cameras she enjoyed talking to Brennon because of his confidence, and she got excited to meet back up with him in the pods for another date. When she arrives, she tells Brennon how excited she is to talk to him, only for him to reveal he found a connection with someone else. Colleen leaves the pod in tears but pulls herself together with the help of her fellow contestant back in their shared living space.

Later in the episode, Colleen tells producers she also has feelings for Cole, “I would say I have feelings for Cole because when I talk to Cole I’m smiling the whole time, and he’s giving me a lot of signs he’s into it. I mean, he could be the love of my life.”

However, during their next date, Coles asks her how she feels about “getting deep” with him regarding their conversations. Colleen pauses before ultimately explaining that she’s comfortable “keeping things surface-level and fun.” Cole wants someone to have deep, meaningful conversations with, and he finds that in Zanab instead.

Fans slam Colleen and claim she’s not ready for marriage

By episode 4 of Love Is Blind Season 3, Colleen accepts a proposal from Matt, but fans of the show on Reddit are slamming her for saying she doesn’t want to get deep with someone. Some believe because she claimed to fall for three different men, she may have only signed up for the show to be on television.

One Redditor writes, “She fell for pretty much everyone which makes me sus that she just wants to be on the show, honestly don’t think she cares for Cole/Matt/whoever she ended up with.”

Another annoyed fan said, “She literally just goes guy after guy saying ‘I think we had a connection, there’s something there,’ and yet her conversations are bodiless, and she doesn’t want to get deep??? And when she’s rejected she just moves on to the next and says she has a connection all of a sudden, like what?”

Other viewers want to give her the benefit of the doubt

However, not all Love Is Blind fans think Colleen isn’t on the show for the right reasons. Other viewers admitted feeling bad for her.

“I felt bad for her when she full-on admitted guys don’t like her personality. I mean, that can’t feel good. But then, why not try and develop one? Does she not realize looks (and ballet dancing) don’t last long?? I’m only on episode 2, but she’s bumming me out,” one commenter wrote.

Several episodes remain in this season of Love Is Blind, so tune in and watch it all play out for yourself on Netflix.

