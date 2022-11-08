‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Think Brennon’s Instagram Is a Hint to His Altar Decision

Love Is Blind fans are paying close attention to the season 3 cast’s Instagram pages. Fans have a theory about Brennon Lemieux’s account and what it means about his relationship with Alexa Alfia.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

Brennon and Alexa fell in love on ‘Love Is Blind’

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Brennon Is a Water Treatment Engineer and Here’s How Much He Probably Makes

Brennon and Alexa fell in love in the pods. He opened up about his family’s financial struggles while growing up. The water treatment engineer’s parents also divorced when he was young.

Alexa revealed she has a large Israeli family. They bonded over their love of shakshuka and got engaged. Their relationship has gone smoother than other couples outside of the pods.

Their biggest hurdle seemed to be that Alexa’s father wasn’t sure if Brennon could provide the life Alexa has financially grown accustomed to. The first ten episodes were already released. Fans are waiting to see the couple’s wedding day and if they’ll say, “I do.”

‘Love Is Blind’ fans think Alexa controls Brennon’s Instagram

The new singles might throw you for a loop. New episodes of Love Is Blind arrive Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6vVwlL81CK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 17, 2022

RELATED: Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Star Nancy Rodriguez Calls Andrew’s Fake Tears ‘Cringy’ [Exclusive]

The cast has been active on social media throughout the season. They’ve made sure not to spoil the ending, but fans are still paying close attention for hints about their decision.

Brennon posted a picture from the honeymoon posing in a white suit on Instagram with the caption, “On the way to the Cartel initiation dinner.” The next picture is of him sitting in a chair in a silk shirt and white pants with the caption, “Cause you know how sticky it get.”

This week he posted a picture of himself at dinner with the caption, “I know you used to slow CD’s and Dom P’s But tonight its eight tracks and six-packs while I hit that.”

Fans have been suspicious that none of these captions sound like the cowboy-hat wearer and more like Alexa. “Naahhh Alexa wrote the caption,” one person commented.

“Honestly… these captions scream Alexa! You dont seem the type to make these smart captions lol,” another one wrote.

“Caption screams Alexa and I STAN,” a third person claimed.

‘Love Is Blind’ fans will soon know the truth

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 stars Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out if the couple is married and if Alexa has been behind those Instagram captions. The finale, episode 11, and the reunion will be available on Nov. 9.

The cast discusses what happened throughout the season at this time and reveals what else happened after their wedding days. There will likely be another special of After the Altar to give a further peak into the cast’s lives almost a year after filming.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Couples: Who Gets Engaged?