‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Wonder if SK and Raven’s Relationship Was Fake After Cheating Rumors

Love Is Blind Season 3 ended, leaving some hope for an unexpected couple. But now fans wonder if Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross faked things for attention.

SK was accused of cheating on Raven after ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

SK didn’t say “I do” on their wedding day. He claimed their circumstances, with him moving to go to grad school and her wanting to stay in Texas, meant it was the wrong time to get married.

But the reunion showed the couple was continuing to date. They seemed very happy, and the cast was supportive of them.

That was until multiple women came forward on TikTok claiming SK was pursuing them before and after his time filming the reality show. If this is true, that means SK could’ve been cheating on Raven. But other people have a different theory.

Some ‘Love Is Blind’ fans think SK and Raven were faking a relationship

The cheating accusations have a lot of fans talking. Because SK was rumored to be pursuing multiple women, some wonder if he was really single but had a plan with Raven to publicly pretend to be in a relationship still for fame.

A Reddit thread starts, “I keep seeing people saying that Raven’s and SK’s relationship was fake/for PR, but I feel like Raven genuinely liked SK I don’t think their relationship was fake. That is all.”

“I think it was a real relationship.. and I do believe Raven had feelings for him. What would they gain by it being fake? That’s what I don’t understand,” a fan agreed.

“Visibility?” another person replied. “When I first saw Raven in the pods, my first thought was ‘this girl is trying super hard to get a brand deal for like athletic wear’. All these people get their 15 mins and then seem like they want to milk it. Not crazy to think that some of them would fake it for the clout and fame.”

“Their edit was really lacking .. I can’t remember any chemistry,” one person wrote. “Her body language, their boring conversations, the kiss just all seemed to lack passion. But I was willing to believe I read it all wrong until I saw all the receipts and then Ravens non response. It’s just obvious now.”

“I was a fan of Ravens from moment one, and defended her relationship with SK even when everyone was hating. But now, despite my best intentions and wants, I cannot help but thinking it was PR honestly. When it is white and comes in a bottle, the chances are it is milk…” a commenter wrote.

Raven announced her relationship with SK is over

Raven brushed off the rumors as just rumors at first. But she gave an update in her Instagram Story on Nov. 20.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything,” the statement reads.

