‘Love Is Blind’ Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s Bad Habit Made a Therapist Say They ‘Shouldn’t Be Together’

Nick and Vanessa Lachey know a thing or two about love. The pair is not only the host of Love Is Blind, where they watch contestants find their match sight unseen, but they also host The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, where established couples put their relationships to the test.

Nick and Vanessa’s road to love has not been easy, however. They once revealed that they used to have a habit that made their therapist suggest they “shouldn’t be together.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been together for 17 years

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey | Greg Doherty/Contributor

Nick and Vanessa first met in the early 2000s. According to Us Weekly, they crossed paths multiple times because Vanessa was a host on MTV’s TRL, and Nick would appear on the show to promote his music career. However, things never got romantic between them, and Nick was also married to Jessica Simpson at the time.

In 2006, after Nick and Simpson broke up, he released a song called “What’s Left of Me.” Vanessa starred in the music video as his love interest. Nick and Vanessa started dating soon after.

The pair broke up for a few months in 2009. On The Ultimatum, Nick and Vanessa shared that they dated other people during this break. This led them to realize they actually wanted to be together.

“We both saw one other person,” Vanessa revealed. “And we realized that if we got out of our own way, we could be amazing together. But it took seeing somebody else and me realizing [that] I don’t mind the things that I thought bugged me or were holding me back. I don’t mind that at all. Like, the bigger picture is how I feel about this person, and their values of wanting to be with me, and knowing everything about me.”

After they got back together, they eventually tied the knot in 2011. Nick and Vanessa are now parents to three children: Camden (born 2012), Brooklyn (born 2015), and Phoenix (born 2016).

Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s therapist once called them out on a bad habit

During the season 1 reunion of The Ultimatum, Nick and Vanessa revealed that some things the contestants did were relatable to them. In particular, Vanessa pointed out an incident of April Marie looking through Jake Cunningham’s phone behind his back.

“I mean, I know there was a time in my life when I did it,” Vanessa said, sharing that Nick also went through her phone.

However, Nick and Vanessa eventually dropped that habit after getting a wake-up call in couple’s counseling.

“Honestly, I remember we went to a therapist, and she was like, ‘If y’all are going through each other’s phones, then you shouldn’t be together,'” Vanessa recalled. “I’m like, ‘You’re right. I need to trust this man, and he needs to trust me.'”

Will ‘The Ultimatum’ have a second season?

Netflix has confirmed that a second season of The Ultimatum is coming. But the streaming giant has not shared the air date yet.

A promotional video released in 2022 revealed that the second season will have a cast made up of LGBTQ women.