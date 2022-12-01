‘Love is Blind’: Iyanna Cries on Instagram After Divorce From Jarrette Becomes Finalized

Love is Blind is currently 4-2 with successful marriages and divorces. Season 2 standouts Iyanna and Jarette confirmed their split in a social media post after just a year of marriage. The two have differing versions of what led to the end of their marriage. Iyanna recently took to Instagram to mourn the relationship she says she had much hope in.

(l-r) Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely | Charles Sykes/Bravo

The couple announce their split

After a year of marriage, Iyanna and Jarette announced they were calling it quits. They released a joint statement on Instagram. The breakup was initiated by Iyanna. Their split came just two months after celebrating their first anniversary, and before the After the Altar special aired.

Source: YouTube

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience,” their Instagram note read. “To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The post notes that their lives are “going in different directions.” Iyanna later revealed that Jarrette’s immaturity was the reason she walked away. He believes she gave up on the marriage too quickly.

Iyanna cries on Instagram amid finalized divorce

Months after announcing their split, Iyanna took to TikTok to express her grief over the marriage ending. In a Nov. 30 posting, she announced the divorce was finalized through tears and addressed viewer feedback of their brief union.

“Well, it is official. Divorce really is like, a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real,” she said.

Source: YouTube

But she insists she’s not shedding tears over her future. Instead, she’s crying over her past. “So, I’m crying for the girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage when I was so hopeful and had less baggage and I was optimistic and I was healed. I’m crying for that marriage that I thought could work. I’m crying for that man I believed he was – that man he convinced me he was in the beginning,” she added.

Iyanna says things worsened once filming ends. But she’s proud of herself for the way she handled the process. “And then, cameras left and sh*t hit the wall, but don’t get it twisted, I may be crying and I may be sad right now, but I’m happy that I’m moving forward and I’m happy that I’m out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me,” she explained.

According to Jarrette, the social media chatter had a major impact on their marriage once the show began airing. Many viewers questioned whether the proposal and subsequent interaction with Mallory was a red flag for Iyanna. While they both say no, Jarrette admits Iyanna was affected by it all.

“This happened in April of last year. We had finished filming in 2021, and the show came out in February of this year. So having to go through that and relive that after we’ve already been through it in real-time, and having discussions about it in real-time, and then having to go through it again – but this time with so many people’s opinions and them saying it over and over again – now it’s becoming a thing, and it matters to you,” Jarrette explained in an interview with We Are the Brand podcast.

He says he tried to avoid either one of them dealing with social media backlash, even warning Iyanna to not to read the comments. Unfortunately, the opposite occurred.