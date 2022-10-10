‘Love Is Blind’: Iyanna Posts Picture With Mallory: ‘No Animosity Here’

Jarrette Jones initially asked Mallory Zapata if she would accept his proposal during Love Is Blind Season 2. He moved on to Iyanna McNeely when she rejected it and married her. Therefore, many fans assumed Iyanna and Mallory had bad blood. However, they posted a picture together, proving that wasn’t the case.

Iyanna McNeely and Mallory Zapata had a similar love interest on ‘Love Is Blind’

During Love Is Blind Season 2, Jarrette Jones pursued Mallory Zapata and Iyanna McNeely. However, after the former admitted she wouldn’t accept his proposal, Jarrette got engaged to Iyanna.

When the group vacationed to Mexico for their honeymoon, Jarrette and Mallory appeared to flirt as they joked about the kind of ring she actually wanted.

Even though the two admitted the interaction to their significant others, they seemed to sugarcoat it, drawing backlash from the fans. They rehashed it during the reunion, where Jarrette and Mallory confessed the exchange wasn’t appropriate but insisted it didn’t cross the line.

While their interaction appeared to upset Iyanna when she initially saw it, the Chicago native claimed she and Jarrette had already worked it out. As a result of the situation, many fans assumed Iyanna and Mallory didn’t like each other. However, they posted a picture together, proving there was no bad blood between them.

Iyanna says she and Mallory are on good terms

A few weeks after Love Is Blind: After the Altar premiered, the primary ladies featured on the series Danielle Ruhl, Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Iyanna, and Mallory, met up to attend a Harry Styles concert.

Before the event, the group went to dinner together. Iyanna posted a video of Mallory teaching her followers how to take a jelly shot properly.

When the reality star attempted to turn away while drinking it, Iyanna joked, “not you getting shy!” Iyanna then uploaded a picture of the two taken in front of a bathroom mirror.

She captioned it, “to those who are confused, no animosity here.” Mallory reposted a few of the pictures to her Instagram story.

Iyanna and Jarrette are divorcing; Mallory is still single

During After the Altar, Iyanna and Jarrette revealed they hit a rough patch in their marriage due to his excessive partying. According to the couple, he started drinking with his friends until early the following day, upsetting Iyanna, who felt she shouldn’t stay out that late so often.

The two sought advice from their parents, and he promised to get it together. However, Jarrette presumably didn’t change his ways, as the two have since split and announced their plans to begin divorce proceedings.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 is coming on September 16th! Continue following the journeys of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and the rest of the Pod Squad to see what really happened after the weddings. pic.twitter.com/oAAnoh9zOu — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) August 22, 2022

The spinoff also checked in with Mallory, who got engaged to Salvador Perez but didn’t marry. He has since moved on with Jessi Palkovic, while she’s currently single, and the two showed up for Natalie’s party together.

Mallory admitted it was awkward for her and didn’t want a relationship with his new girlfriend, but she introduced herself anyways. Additionally, Sal accused Mallory of flaking while they were engaged to hang out with a random guy. She responded to his claims in a confessional, denying standing him up and insisting the man was an old friend. Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.

