‘Love Is Blind’: Iyanna Says She Has ‘PTSD’ Watching Bartise and Nancy

Love Is Blind is back, and for some former stars, season 3 is hitting a little too close to home. Find out why Iyanna Jones said a scene triggered her PTSD.

[Spoiler: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 4.]

Bartise gets brutally honest with Nancy on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

The episode “Meet Your Exes” shows the season 3 cast meeting each other on their honeymoons. Bartise Bowden was interested in Raven Ross and Nancy Rodriguez in the pods. But in the end, he ended things with Raven to be with Nancy.

However, after everyone partied together, Bartise gave Nancy the hard truth. Nancy told Bartise she was more attracted to him than SK Alagbada, who was on her list.

“That’s the opposite of what I experienced,” Bartise told her. “I loved seeing Raven for the first time. Raven’s the typical girl that I would go after in the real world. Like Raven’s–she came down, she was wearing these tight clothes. I was like, ‘OK, she’s a f***ing smoke show.’”

Nancy said she didn’t know about Bartise being torn between her and Raven in the pods. She revealed how hurt this conversation made her in a confessional.

Iyanna says she has ‘PTSD’ watching Bartise and Nancy

Fans and past cast members of Love Is Blind is reacting to the new season. Iyanna’s relationship with Jarrette Jones didn’t work out. She filed for divorce from him in October 2022.

She posted herself watching the shocking conversation between Bartise and Nancy in a TikTok. When Bartise starts talking, she shows her jaw dropping and covers her mouth with her hand. The former reality star looks around and says, “No! No! I got PTSD, no!”

Iyanna captioned the video with, “Y’all…why tf would you say that to your fiance? At least she heard it straight from the source but…damn. And then concluded it as honesty…I’m hurt for her sake.”

In the comment section, fans gave their read on the scene. “He was like ‘is that too honest for you’ I was like JUST A LITTLE, LIKE YOU AIN’T HAVE TO DO ALL THAT SIR.” Iyanna replied, “Right?! Some intrusive thoughts should stay just that…thoughts.”

Another person wrote, “The pain in her eyes crushed me.” The former cast member added, “You could see her intoxicated brain trying to make sense. Sober, I wonder what her reaction would’ve been. I would’ve been so confused.”

Other fans predict they would’ve had a different reaction. “Because me? I would look dead in the camera and leave,” one person claimed. “Agreed. This definitely would’ve called for an Office moment,” Iyanna added.

Fans are going to have to watch more episodes to see if Bartise and Nancy will have a different fate. But it looks like fans don’t have much faith they’ll make it in the end.

