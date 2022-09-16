‘Love is Blind’: Iyanna on Why She Would Have Said No to Jarrette’s Proposal

With the news that Love Is Blind Season 2 favorites Iyanna and Jarrette are going their separate ways, fans of the show are dying to know why. More details are promised to be revealed during the After the Altar special, which catches up with the current and former couples. In a recent interview, Iyanna opened up about how she’s doing since the split, and reveals why she would have said no to Jarrette on her wedding day if given another chance.

The couple announce split

After a year of marriage, Iyanna and Jarette are calling it quits. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram, and it appears the split was Iyanna’s initiation. Their split comes just two months after celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience,” their Instagram note read. “To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The post also notes that their lives are “going in different directions.” What exactly triggered the split has yet to be revealed.

Iyanna says she ignored red flags with Jarrette and would have said no to his proposal if she had more time to think about it

Many viewers felt Iyanna ignored flags that Jarrette may not be the man for her. For starters, he initially proposed to Mallory. But after she turned him down, he asked Iyanna for her hand in marriage. Iyanna struggled with believing that Jarrette wouldn’t treat her like a second choice, but still said “Yes” on their wedding day.

“I think all of the issues that we currently have were all of the issues before I said yes,” she revealed on the Diary of an Empath podcast. “I chose to believe his words because I didn’t have enough time to see his actions…I can’t say that I regret taking that risk because I’m proud of myself for being able to do it [but] I just wish I had more time, honestly, because I think even if I had an extra month, I would’ve been like, ‘No….’ That was honestly the hardest part about watching the season back is realizing we’re still struggling with the same stuff.”

Another big factor was starting a family. Iyanna explained that she knew the two wouldn’t be compatible as she imagined when the conversation on having children increased.

She admits she’s nervous about the upcoming ‘Love Is Blind’ special

Despite being secure in her decision to end her marriage, Iyanna admits that the public backlash has been difficult. So much so, that she’s had to turn off her comments on her social media to avoid a mental breakdown of sorts.

“I’m OK and getting better. Right now, I’ll just say, OK. There’s a lot of transitioning happening right now on top of knowing that After the Altar’s coming out. So, I’m going to have to relive a lot of stuff, which is the hardest part of it…” she said.

Making things worse is opening up their marital issues to more scrutiny. She explained: “Every time something like the season premiere coming out or After the Altar coming out, there’s always the knowing that the security of our marriage will be on the spotlight again. And so with Jarrette and I going through the issues that we were, even as of late before we made the decision to separate, it was heavy on my mind that we’re going to have to explain ourselves and relive everything on TV and it was more of a push to make a decision on, ‘Is this going to work out or not?’”

