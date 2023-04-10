‘Love Is Blind’: Does the Jackie and Marshall Breakup Scene Have Suspicious Editing?

We’d like to think we get all the drama and information in Love Is Blind episodes. But reality TV cuts a lot of things out to get episodes down to a specific time and to tell a story. Here is why Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze’s breakup scene might’ve left something on the cutting-room floor.

How did Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze break up on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

Jackie and Marshall fell in love in the pods and got engaged. On the honeymoon, they seemed like a good match, but Jackie made it clear she was scared of returning to her habit of pushing men away.

Their relationship changed when they moved in together in Seattle. Jackie was stressed about her family life and revealed they disapprove of her doing Love Is Blind. It also seemed like the couple wasn’t compatible.

Marshall claimed Jackie told him to boss up when the cameras were away. He felt his manhood was in question, so he left the apartment to stay at his place. Jackie packed her things when he returned. She denied being derogatory and claimed she told him to be aggressive because they weren’t having sex.

He admitted he wasn’t an aggressive man and pointed out that she wasn’t doing anything to better their sex life. They later showed up to a party separately, and Josh Demas hit on Jackie.

She skipped her wedding dress fitting and met with Josh privately. The dental assistant ended her engagement with Marshall and revealed she was attracted to Josh.

Jackie’s words while breaking up with Marshall seem to be cut short

Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds in Love is Blind | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Jackie and Marshall talked in their apartment in “Thank You, Next.” At first glance, the conversation might seem normal. But if you listen carefully, there might be something the audience is missing.

We see Jackie answer why she accepted Marshall’s proposal. “I have never asked anything of you,” Marshall tells her. “Never.”

“You need a lot of security,” she says but we only see Marshall. We go back to Jackelina, nodding and looking at him. It’s possible we’re seeing him listen to what she’s saying. However, we may be getting words the editors want us to hear that could be from entirely different situations.

“I have done nothing but right by you,” he tells her. However, we don’t see his face. “And for you to sit here and say that I require a lot. I’m emotional, yes. Have I encouraged conversation? Yeah. Have I let things go to the wayside and blow in the wind, blow over because you didn’t wanna talk about them? Yes. Everything has always been on your terms. Everything.”

Jackie weirdly doesn’t address anything he says. She says she liked him, so we’re possibly missing something here. She then reveals she’s attracted to Josh.

“I just saw Josh,” she tells him, and we see her say that. But again, we weirdly cut to Marshall, and by the tone of her voice, it doesn’t sound like she was done with that sentence. “And there is some chemistry,” we hear her say, but we only look at Marshall’s face.

Marshall asks what they talked about, and we see Jackie say he confessed his feelings. She may be referencing the scene shown around the dress fitting time. But it’s even more likely she’s talking about the first time she saw him at Chelsea Griffin’s party.

The conversation ends with them talking about who gets the ring. This seems not to have any cuts because the conversation is smoother and has more context. We also see their faces as they speak. The scene then ends.

Jackelina calls out ‘Love Is Blind’ editing

Jackie received a lot of backlash for how she ended the relationship. Fans also assumed the order of scenes in the episodes was how it all went down. The episode showed her ditching the wedding dress fitting and meeting with Josh. She shared a statement on social media.

I have seen the latest episodes that have premiered on Love Is Blind and I must speak the truth. Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say “I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.” I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date. As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings. Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, Instagram

So it’s very likely we have no clue what Jackie was doing instead of going to her fitting. Fans will have to wait for the live reunion to see if more information about their breakup will be revealed.