‘Love Is Blind’: Kwame Explains Why He Wanted to Use the Name ‘Alex’

Ex-professional soccer player Kwame Appiah found love with Chelsea Griffin during season 4 of Love Is Blind. During the premiere episode, he admitted he wanted to use the name “Alex” instead of his own, resulting in backlash. He recently opened up about why he wanted to use the name and what it meant to him.

Kwame Appiah explains why he wanted to use the name ‘Alex’ in Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Love Is Blind Season 4 started with Kwame Appiah introducing himself to the viewers and Chelsea Griffin. In an opening confessional, he spoke about not being accepted in an interracial relationship.

Additionally, he told Chelsea about his past playing professional soccer overseas until an injury ended his career. Kwame admitted he isn’t sure if he’ll get over it but has since found fulfillment in his new job as a business developer. Following their date, the show cuts to him breaking the ice with Micah Lussier.

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast ? and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

After sharing his name, he revealed he debated using “Alex” instead. When asked, Kwame explained he thought his name put him in a particular area. It caused a stir on social media as viewers believed it “speaks volumes to which race of women he’s looking to attract.” Following the premiere, he seemingly responded to the backlash by explaining the name.

In an Instagram story, the ex-soccer player wrote, “I was named after my now late uncle ‘Alex Owusu Ansah,’ making me ‘Alex Kwame Owusu Ansah Appiah.’ Sometimes I use the name, Alex. A lot of people are wondering, so letting y’all know.” It’s worth noting that Chelsea said his full name, which began with Alex while accepting his proposal. However, he explained it differently when Micah asked why he wanted to use the name in the pods.

Kwame connected with Chelsea Griffin and Micah Lussier in the pods

Kwame hit it off with Chelsea and Micah but appeared to lean more toward the latter.

When he admitted he had another connection and discussed how much he appreciated Chelsea’s constant validation, Micah questioned it.

Happy Love Is Blind Season 4 to all those who celebrate. See you March 24th! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VB4fLSblQ0 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 21, 2023

After he asked, she claimed she could see her life with him, giving him the confirmation he craved. Therefore, Kwame asked if Micah would accept an early proposal.

As Micah previously connected with Paul Peden, she wanted to continue exploring it. Micah then talked to Paul, and they agreed they preferred to leave the experiment with each other. Therefore, she quickly cut things off with Kwame and got upset with Paul, thinking it took too long for him to dump Amber Wilder.

Kwame had an interaction with Micah that made Chelsea uncomfortable

Even though he felt let down by the seemingly sudden split, Kwame handled it maturely and wished her well. He then focused on Chelsea, and their connection grew, leading to him popping the question.

The Mexico getaway began well for the couple. However, things got rough when all the contestants reunited. Micah made a flip comment when the group toasted, upsetting Kwame.

First comes love, then comes reality.



Love is Blind Season 4 premieres March 24 pic.twitter.com/PzxzvHzAY1 — Netflix (@netflix) March 8, 2023

But, it led to a private conversation that got a little flirty. Chelsea wasn’t OK with the interaction but didn’t interrupt. Instead, the couple talked about it afterward and seemed to move on.

She tried to speak with Micah, but an untimely storm ruined their plans. So far, it appears the two have moved on from the situation and plan to marry each other. However, they are concerned about how their family and friends will accept each other.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 drop Fridays on Netflix.