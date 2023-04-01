‘Love Is Blind’: Lauren Speed-Hamilton Is Finally ‘Rooting for a Couple’ With Season 4

More couples got married after the first season of Love Is Blind. But the first one that made fans think the show could leave to love was Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton. She reveals the first couple that she is rooting for as a viewer.

Cameron and Lauren Speed-Hamilton married on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1

No one knew what to expect with Love Is Blind Season 1. There was drama but it also ended with two couples getting married.

Cameron and Lauren said yes, and Amber Pike and Matt “Barnett” Barnett tied the knot. But Cameron and Lauren had the smoothest road to the altar because they were focused on each other, and weren’t getting unwanted attention from other cast members.

The couple is still going strong since being married in 2018. They update fans on their lives through their YouTube channel.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton roots for Tiffany and Brett on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Lauren Speed-Hamilton on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1 | Netflix

Speed-Hamilton talked about how season 4 stacks up compared to the last two seasons on the We Have The Receipts podcast. “I thought that this season had more promising possibilities of people who could be there for the right reasons and not just for brand deals, if that makes sense,” she said.

The alum liked having more episodes of the singles dating in the pods. There is one couple who stands out to her.

“But so far, Tiffany and Brett are definitely top of my list,” she said. “Happy for them. I finally find myself rooting for a couple, and I haven’t done that since….”

“You and Cam,” co-host Chris Burns added. “Myself,” she agreed. They laughed at this.

She also gave different reasons for Tiffany falling asleep in the pods. “There are times when there are 16-hour days, and you’re like going on these dates for three or four hours at a time,” Speed-Hamilton explained. “They may have been filming this. It could’ve been 2 a.m. Tiffany was probably tired. She probably held on for as long as she could, but she fell asleep.”

Why Tiffany and Brett have a good chance of staying together

Brett and Tiffany | Cr. Netflix

Many fans also share Speed-Hamilton’s optimism about the couple. That’s because Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown are older, established in their careers, and are looking for their equal partner.

The only drama they had in the pods was Tiffany falling asleep after telling Brett that she was falling in love with him. Brett was offended by her going silent after he talked about his feelings.

However, she quickly cleared the air with him on their next date, and he proposed. The couple seemed to have a strong physical connection, too, on their honeymoon. Fans will have to keep watching to see if they find any more hurdles before going to the altar.