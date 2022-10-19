‘Love Is Blind’: Nick Thompson on Split From Danielle Ruhl – ‘We Weren’t Compatible’

Season 1 of Netflix’s popular dating experiment Love is Blind birthed two couples who remain together today. But participants in season 2 didn’t have the same luck. Both couples who said “I Do” at the finale filed for divorce on the heels of their one-year wedding anniversary. Nick Thompson is breaking his silence on how he says incompatibility led to his split from Danielle Ruhl.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson announce split

Thompson and Ruhl’s divorce filing came just two weeks after Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their separation. They released separate statements on their respective social media accounts addressed to fans.

“It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw,” Ruhl wrote in her post. “I’ll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said — choose yourself.”

Thompson shared: “I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had.”

Nick Thompson says he quickly learned he and Danielle Ruhl were not compatible

Neither Thompson nor Ruhl have spoken on the specifics of their breakup and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split in divorce documents. But, both agree that they loved one another, and uncoupling hasn’t been the easiest.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Thompson explained his journey of realizing the marriage was not working. He says the split is due to a variety of factors, explaining:

When it came to integrating our lives together, you start to see some cracks that you don’t see based on how we met. So from my perspective, there were little things, and then you integrate your life. You go from this entire situation where you are kind of scheduled, you get to have this private time, of course, and we were still building our connection. You go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to kind of fend for yourself…I think we had a lot of time focused on duplicating things that were working for us, doing things that we would have done if we were dating, but as we started further integrating our lives, you just kind of started to feel that things weren’t really working in the way that you wanted them to. And real life comes at you and sneaks up on you a little bit…we just weren’t compatible.

He says he’s cut off communication with his ex

The interview marked Thompson’s first since their split. He also hasn’t spoken out on social media, while Ruhl has shared some cryptic posts. Thompson says she’s clearly throwing shade his way, but he chooses to take the high road. In fact, he says they are not currently in communication.

“For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” he confirmed. “I’m choosing to leave the past behind me and focus on all the stuff I have going on. I don’t wanna live in the past. I don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m having to defend myself.”

Ruhl has rallied alongside her fellow Love is Blind co-stars. Thompson, on the other hand, hasn’t heard from anyone, with the exception of Shane.

