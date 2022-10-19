‘Love is Blind’: Nick Thompson Reveals Only One Member of the Season 2 Cast Reached Out to Him After Splitting with Danielle Ruhl

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl were one of only two couples to get married during Love Is Blind Season 2. Along with Iyanna McNeely and Jarrett Jones, Danielle and Nick happily said, “I do” when the time arrived. However, it wasn’t happily ever after for the couple, as they filed for divorce a little over a year later. Now, Nick has spoken out about the rest of the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast, and he says only one of them reached out to him after the split.

Shayne is the only person who reached out Nick after his divorce from Danielle

Shayne Jansen was one of the most memorable people in the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast. His outgoing behavior, along with the drama surrounding his relationship with Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee, made him stand out. All of the cast seemed to get along, aside from Abershek “Shake” Chatterjee, and remained friendly after filming. During Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Nick and Danielle hosted a birthday party for Natalie, which everyone but Shake attended.

Now, Nick admits that Shayne reached out to him, but no one else from the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast called him after his and Danielle’s split.

“I actually have not talked to anyone or heard from anyone on the cast except Shayne [Jansen]. But I did send Jarrette [Jones] a text and DMed Iyanna [McNeely] after their split in August. [I sent] them support and let them know that if they need anything, I’m here for them,” Nick said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Nick said the Love is Blind Season 2 cast is taking sides

Just like in any friend group, people almost always take sides if a couple gets divorced. That’s something Nick experienced when he and Danielle went their separate ways.

Speaking about their divorce, Nick said, “I felt like we were having sides and I didn’t think that was necessary. I’m not really a who’s right and who’s wrong kind of person. I’m like, everybody has their perspective, let’s just all respect each other. But it’s OK because everyone’s entitled to their own opinions and everyone has their own things going on. So, it was a little hurtful, but I don’t hold any grudges.”

No one from the Love is Blind Season 2 cast is still together

A few couples remain together from season 1, but no one from the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast lasted in the long run. Even though only Jarrette and Iyanna, and Nick and Danielle, took their vows at the altar, most of the couples parted on what seemed like good terms in the season finale. Mallory Zapata and Salvador “Sal” Perez explained they wanted to still see if they had a future even if they chose not to go through with their wedding. Shayne and Natalie also spoke about seeing whether or not their relationship had potential.

However, the season 2 reunion painted a much different picture. By the time the reunion rolled around, only the couples who married were on good terms. Natalie accused Shaina of trying to sabotage her chance with Shayne, while Mallory and Sal officially called it quits. In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Natalie claimed that Shaina even slid into Shayne’s DMs while they tried to work on their relationship. Now, Nick and Danielle filed for divorce. No couples from the cast remain together.

