‘Love is Blind’: Raven and SK Seemingly Split After Another Woman Exposes Her Relationship With SK on TikTok

Love is Blind stars Raven and SK turned out to be Season 3 fan favorites. Though they didn’t go through their nuptials, they continued dating after the show stopped filming and continued their budding long-distance romance as SK finished his master’s program in California. Raven announced plans for a wedding date in the future. But hopes were cut short after several women came forward on social media and exposed their alleged relationship with the tech guy. Now, Raven’s social media hints at a split, and her friends say SK was a scammer all along.

TikTok user says she began dating SK in 2019

In a video posted to the social media app captioned “this is my truth & the girls will not be silenced #loveisblindseason3” by @hannahbethstyle, the Dallas-based stylist claims that she met SK in 2019, they began dating, but broke up and remained friends. In July 2021, she says SK invited her to Ibiza. They picked up their romance. Throughout the video are photos and screenshots of travel itineraries and texts between her and SK to corroborate her claims.

Per her account, upon their return from Ibiza, they traveled to Madrid. She asked to use his phone to transfer pictures of herself. That’s when she claims she noticed messages from a contact listed under fiancé. She confronted him while at dinner.

She says SK told her he and Raven were faking for the show

The woman claims SK told her his “fiancé” was basically an acting gig for Love is Blind Season 3. She says he claimed he and Raven were friends and doing the show for money. According to the woman, though she had her suspicions, she trusted his word, and it “made sense at the time.”

They continued dating and continued traveling extensively, extending their trip and going to London. She insisted that she meet Raven, which SK agreed to. From there, she says she followed Raven on Instagram and even began liking her posts.

But she says she noticed Raven messaging SK asking who she was and why she was liking her social media posts. SK reportedly texted Raven back, “I told you I was going to handle it.” They continued dating and traveling throughout the rest of the year, with their last trip being in Sept. 2022.

Raven deletes all IG posts of SK after initially defending him

This isn’t the first time SK has been accused of being unfaithful and leading a double life. Before the TikTok expose, another woman came forward with allegations that she used the dating app Hinge to meet DK while he was with Raven.

According to Us Magazine, Raven responded to the reports. “I don’t have anything to say about it. To summarize, rumors are rumors. And we’re fine. We’re good,” she said. She also made a video of herself talking on the phone, captioning it: “Me calling att to pull up the messages y’all were talking about…That’s my man, and I’m sticking beside him.”

But since the new detailed video, Raven has scrapped all traces of SK from her Instagram page. Neither have publicly commented about the status of their relationship.

Her friend says she never trusted SK

Raven’s friends were introduced to the show and were skeptical about her and SK. Her friend Macole shared a video to her TikTok to detail why she never trusted SK. Fans recall SK attributing saying no at the altar to his schooling arrangements across the country. He said he had to be on a student budget and stay in student housing, but Macole says he was using his money to fund his international trips with other women.

Macole says she is not shocked by the outcome, because SK always appeared to have sinister motives. However, she does feel bad for Raven, and even the other women she says SK misled.