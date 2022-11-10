‘Love Is Blind’: Raven Responds to Fans Asking Her to Apologize to Cole

The Love Is Blind reunion is out. The ladies stuck together, and a new situation was brought into the mix. Raven Ross addresses fans who think the women need to apologize to Cole Barnett.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-12.]

The ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion introduced The Cuties story

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

The cast was able to clear the air at the reunion. They even addressed things that fans weren’t able to see.

For example, Zanab Jaffrey claimed, “That is your saving grace, Cole, is that they did not use it. Because so much of that stuff… the pushing food away from me, asking if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used.”

Cole denied this, but the other female cast members supported Zanab. Raven brought up “the tangerines.”

“The Cuties story that didn’t make the cut was one day, it was 2 p.m., and we were still filming,” Zanab said. “I hadn’t had a chance to eat, so I grabbed two Cuties. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, that’s a serving.’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later, so maybe you should save your appetite.’”

Cole denied this and begged for the footage to be shown. The reunion ended showing the scene. Cole did ask if she was going to eat The Cuties and mentioned going to dinner later. However, Zanab revealed she only ate a banana and peanut butter that day. Cole responded with concern and asked why.

Zanab hesitated to answer. Cole asked if it had to do with getting a “wedding dress bod?” She said, “Yeah.”

Raven responds to fans asking the women to apologize to Cole

LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) Zanab Jaffrey and Raven Ross in ‘Love Is Blind’ | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

The instructor took to her TikTok Story on Nov. 9 and revealed she was going to watch the reunion for the first time. Raven addressed people reading into Colleen Reed’s body language and accusing her of being “terrified” in her next video.

“I think she’s like truly sad about the pool party thing,” Raven said. “Like, us girls are so close she does not want it to look like she was like disrespecting Zay. So she was sad about that. But, like let her live, be up under her man.”

She also addressed The Cuties situation. “I said my little peace on there, but to the people who were like tagging us, ‘You need to apologize to Cole,’” the pilates instructor said. She cringed at the camera. “Absolutely not!” she said in a British accent.

“That is my best friend on there,” she continued. “I don’t care what she did. You are not finna sit here and call her a liar. Absolutely not.”

Zanab hasn’t addressed the reunion on social media yet. But at least one of her cast members continues to have her back.

