‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: The Women Claim Bartise Was on a Date with Another Woman the Day After His Wedding

The Love Is Blind finale and reunion episodes landed on Netflix on Nov. 9, and audiences watched the weddings of the remaining couples, including Bartise and Nancy. Tempers flared during the reunion and the women called out Cole and Bartise for their behavior on the show. They even claimed that Bartise went on a date the day after his wedding to Nancy.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3, including the finale and the reunion.]

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden said ‘I do not’ during his wedding to Nancy Rodriguez

Bartise and Nancy had one of the most tumultuous relationships throughout Love Is Blind Season 3. On their first night together, Bartise drunkenly confessed to Nancy that he was still attracted to fellow cast member Raven Ross. He went on to call Raven a “smoke show,” and even said he was in love with two people at that moment, meaning Nancy and Raven. The conversation hurt Nancy’s feelings but she was able to move past it. However, in later episodes Nancy worried that Bartise was beginning to pull away from her. She confessed she was concerned he wasn’t attracted to her anymore.

On their wedding day, Bartise sent Nancy a shot and a letter before the ceremony that read, “Let’s do the damn thing. Love you, baby.” The officiant first asked for Nancy’s answer and she happily said yes. However, Bartise shocked Nancy by saying he didn’t want to marry her. Heartbroken, Nancy stepped outside to speak with him. When he suggested that the two possibly continue in their relationship without getting married right away, Nancy said no.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ women claim Bartise went on a date the day after his wedding to Nancy

During the Love Is Blind reunion, Nancy teared up as she talked about her relationship with Bartise. Host Vanessa Lachey asked whether or not the two had gone on any dates since filming ended, and Alexa Alfia brought up the fact that Bartise was on a date with another woman the day after his and Nancy’s wedding.

Bartise disagreed and said, “It was not the next day,” before Raven Ross chimed in and said, “You were on a boat the next day.”

Vanessa asked for clarification and Nancy spoke up, “So, he had a tall blonde by his side. I just saw some things on social media and I was like, ‘Ok, did we not…'”

Vanessa interrupted and said, “He posted pictures?”

“It was someone posting a video of the scene,” Nancy explained. “Then you caught Bartise and this tall blonde next to him, and then that same tall blonde over the weekend. I don’t know if it was a Saturday and Sunday situation, on his lap, all over him. To me, it goes back to, ‘the f***?’ you know?”

Bartise admitted that ‘something’ happened with the other woman, but not the day after the wedding

With the spotlight on him, Bartise added his side of the story regarding whether anything happened with the other woman.

“Yes, there was a blond girl with me. That night nothing happened. I mean, yes, something eventually happened on July 4th on a boat,” Bartise said.

The 25-year-old chalked it up to how he copes with situations. Bartise continued his explanation, “There was a lot of drinking and a lot of coping I’m doing. If I don’t cope the right way, to be honest, I don’t think my sex life is anybody’s business here.”

Bartise and Nancy have spoken a couple of times, but it doesn’t look like these two plan on reconciling in the future. Check out all the episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 currently streaming on Netflix.

