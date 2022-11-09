‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Zanab Claims Cole Discouraged Her From Eating While Filming

After weeks of waiting, the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion finally dropped on Netflix on Nov. 9. Audiences saw the remaining weddings, including Zanab and Cole’s. Then, the reunion brought the cast back together one last time to talk about their relationships. Out of everyone in attendance, Cole and Bartise took the most heat with some shocking revelations from the women about their behavior, including Zanab’s claims that Cole discouraged her from eating while filming Love Is Blind.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 and the reunion.]

‘Love Is Blind’ star Zanab accused Cole of controlling what she ate when they were together. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ star Zanab Jaffrey bashed Cole Barnett in front of the audience at their wedding

If you cringe at secondhand embarrassment, you might want to skip Cole and Zanab’s wedding. Whether or not this was a ploy from editors to paint Cole in a sympathetic light remains to be seen. But there’s no denying Zanab felt like Cole needed to hear everything she had to say.

“The last two months have not been picture-perfect,” Zanab began while standing at the altar. “You have disrespected me; you have insulted me; you have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me.”

She continued, “And the messed up thing is, I know I love you. But everything in me, and the logical part of my brain, tells me that love shouldn’t feel this way. Love shouldn’t hurt like this. I can’t marry you, and I don’t.”

Zanab then walked away from the altar as a few of her friends in the audience clapped. Cole seemed shocked at everything she said and stood there in disbelief.

Zanab claimed Cole tried to control what she ate while filming

The long list of problems Zanab had with Cole included her saying he tried to control what she ate. When Cole denied Zanab’s allegations that he got a number from another girl at the group bachelor party, Nancy Rodriguez, a fellow Love Is Blind Season 3 star, stood up for Zanab. She mentioned that she knew “what goes on behind closed doors.” Cole acted confused, but Zanab chimed in.

“That is your saving grace, Cole, is that they did not use it. Because so much of that stuff… the pushing food away from me, asking if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used.”

‘Love Is Blind’ producers added a deleted scene Zanab mentioned showing Zanab and Cole

The Love Is Blind couple continued to argue through a significant portion of the reunion. Even the other women chimed in with stuff Zanab told them about Cole’s behavior. Raven Ross mentioned “the tangerines,” and Zanab gave details about that moment.

“The Cuties story that didn’t make the cut was one day, it was 2 p.m., and we were still filming. I hadn’t had a chance to eat so I grabbed two Cuties. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, that’s a serving.’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later so maybe you should save your appetite.’” Zanab explained to host Vanessa Lachey.

However, the scene Love Is Blind producers added in the end credits showed a different version of what happened.

Cole and Zanab discussed their plans for meeting her extended family while standing in the kitchen. Zanab began peeling some oranges, and Cole asked, “Are you about to eat two of those?”

Zanab replied, “Maybe. That’s a serving. Are you ok with that?”

“You better save your appetito [sic],” Cole answered. “We’re gonna have a big ol’ sucker tonight,” he added, referring to their plans for dinner.

Zanab continued, “I’ve only had a banana and a scoop of peanut butter today.”

The statement seemed to shock Cole, “You’ve only had a banana today? Why? I offered you a poke bowl.”

The extra Love Is Blind scene certainly riled up fans online. Several immediately took to the comments to condemn Zanab for the way she treated Cole. At the reunion, the couple admitted they no longer spoke to one another, so it looks like they’re both moving on.

