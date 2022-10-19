‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Andrew Fakes Tears to Act Upset by Nancy’s Rejection

Netflix’s hit reality dating show Love Is Blind Season 3 returned on Oct. 19 with a fresh crop of faces ready to try out the social experiment for themselves. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show tests out whether or not looks truly matter when falling in love. Love Is Blind Season 3 introduces us to Andrew, and while looks might not matter to him, status certainly seems to be a driving force in his relationships.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-4.]

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 star Andrew Liu | Cr. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Andrew can’t stop bragging about himself in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

When we first meet Andrew, he’s talking to fellow cast member Colleen in the pods. He starts off his conversation with, “I chased money after college, and I got what I wanted, and then I was like, ‘It’s not fulfilling.'” (Translation: Andrew wants you to know he has plenty of money.)

He continues the conversation by peppering in that “this year,” he’s a wildlife photographer in Africa. When Colleen asks about his time in Africa, he says he’s been there and then goes on to list the multiple countries he’s visited just within the last year. (Translation: Andrew wants you to know he has plenty of money, and he uses some of it to travel.)

When we catch up with Andrew later during a confessional in Love Is Blind Season 3 Episode 1, he tells producers, “I do tend to enjoy some of the finer things in life, whether that be luxury travel, nice clothing, food, alcohol, what have you.” (Translation: Andrew wants to remind you about all of his money, which I like to imagine is in a vault similar to Scrooge McDuck’s.)

Andrew keeps talking, and there’s literally a segment where he lists out everything he’s done, which includes climbing 71 stories of a crane ladder and watching the sun rise above the New York skyline. You know, normal people things.

‘Love Is Blind’ shows a clip of Andrew faking his own tears with eye drops

If readers thought the above observations were a tad harsh, keep reading. Andrew connects with Nancy within the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. However, he feels the spark more than she does. In episode 2, Andrew proposes to Nancy, but she lets him down easily. She explains that she felt a stronger connection with someone else in the pods. Andrew seems mildly disappointed (imagine your face when you go to McDonald’s only to learn the shake machine is down), but the show must go on.

After he exits the pod, Love Is Blind producers pull him aside to talk to him about what just happened. He stares into the distance, and a producer asks Andrew what he’s thinking about. Instead of answering, Andrew replies, “Are you rolling?” Then, in a clip I have to assume Andrew thought would be edited out, he tells the producer to hold on a second. He takes a second to reach into his pocket and produces eye drops.

“Mind if I? Is this too much?” Andrew asks as he squirts eyedrops into his eyes to make it look like he’s shedding actual tears. He chuckles as he puts the bottle back into his pocket. Then, he sniffles like someone who’s been crying, and gives the best performance he can muster.

Andrew continues to add eyedrops

I don’t know if Andrew possibly thinks there’s an award for acting on Love Is Blind, but the man doesn’t stop with one session of drops. Mid-sniffle, Andrew stops abruptly and says, “Hold on, I guess this is a good time for this. Is it ok if I do this?”

So, sure, audiences might give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe his eyes were sore from crying about Nancy earlier or in a clip that got cut. However, he loses all credibility when he goes in for more eye drops and asks the producers if he’s allowed to do that.

Even the Love Is Blind producer seems thrown off by Andrew when he answers, “If your eyes are hurting you, by all means.”

Andrew’s eyes seemed fine, and he sure didn’t wipe off the eye drops as they ran down his face. Plus, he most likely believes the producers will cut the clip from the final version. Thankfully, they didn’t, and we all know what really happened. (Translation: Andrew wanted his fifteen minutes of fame.)

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix.

