‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Arrives in October 2022

Get ready, Love Is Blind fans! Season 3 arrives on Netflix in just a few short weeks. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of the reality TV dating show.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 returns to Netflix in October 2022 | Netflix

Netflix’s site Tudum released its upcoming schedule for the fall

Tudum only recently revealed which shows fans can expect this fall, and Love Is Blind is smack dab in the middle of the October column. The early release might come as a surprise to most fans, considering that the show’s sophomore season only dropped in February of 2022. However, soon after the season 2 release, Netflix confirmed that they had renewed the series for a total of five seasons so far.

Creator Chris Coelen also revealed that Love Is Blind Season 3 includes some changes to the show. Speaking to Metro U.K., Coelen said, “Yes, we’ve already filmed season three. Every season is totally unique. Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two.”

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 is coming on September 16th! Continue following the journeys of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and the rest of the Pod Squad to see what really happened after the weddings. pic.twitter.com/oAAnoh9zOu — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) August 22, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati Spark More Dating Rumors With Latest TikTok

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 filmed in Dallas, Texas

Each season of Love Is Blind took singles from one area. The first two seasons of the show recruited single men and women looking to participate in a social experiment for love, and they all hailed from in or around Chicago, Illinois. One location gives folks a better chance at lasting relationships since they won’t have to fight an uphill battle with long-distance.

However, Love Is Blind Season 3 shakes things up a bit. Instead of Chicago, this time, the men and women come from the Dallas, Texas, area.

Netflix’s synopsis for the upcoming season reads,” Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.”

Love may be blind, but this Netflix Reality boy band is too hot to handle.



Watch N-2-LUV’s music video and find out about the new and returning dating shows coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xkowoY9XNn — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2022

Who’s hosting ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

Celebrities Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts in season 3. Plus, fans can expect 12 new episodes featuring several new single men and women. Tune in to see if someone’s looks matter or if love really is blind after all.

Stream Love Is Blind Seasons 1 and 2 exclusively on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Star Shayne Jansen Says This is His Biggest Regret From the Show