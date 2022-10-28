‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Brennon Is a Water Treatment Engineer and Here’s How Much He Probably Makes

Love Is Blind Season 3 debuted on Netflix on Oct. 19 and introduced us to a new set of people looking to find love. Brennon Lemieux proposed to Alexa Alfia in the first episode, and they quickly became a fan-favorite. In a recent episode, Brennon and Alexa discussed their financial future, and Brennon admitted to having less money than Alexa. He works as a water treatment engineer. Here’s how much he probably makes.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Brennon works as a water treatment engineer. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ star Brennon Lemieux’s family sometimes lived without heat and air conditioning

In Love Is Blind Season 3 Episode 1, Brennon opened up about his family to Alexa in the pods. He tells her he grew up without heat and air conditioning and says, “I’ve had negative money in my life.”

Brennon’s parents divorced when he was six months old, and he tells Alexa that, at times, he cried himself to sleep at night. Despite the hardships, he still loves his family, and it’s something that’s very important to him in his life. Alexa comes from a large family she’s very close with, and she sees family as one of the most important things in her relationships. The pair bonded over their love of shakshuka, and before the first episode ended, Brennon popped the question.

The new singles might throw you for a loop. New episodes of Love Is Blind arrive Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6vVwlL81CK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 17, 2022

Brennon Lemieux said he works as a water treatment engineer in an episode of ‘Love Is Blind’

The Love Is Blind star graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in applied sciences in chemistry from Midwestern State University. Brennon follows that up with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas in chemistry. These degrees led to Brennon’s work as a water treatment engineer.

According to LinkedIn, “Water treatment engineers play an important role in ensuring the water we rely on every day is safe and healthy to use and drink. These professionals are involved in various aspects of water regulations, including ensuring clean water, disposing of sewage and wastewater and preventing damage caused by floods.”

Brennon’s personal LinkedIn profile states that he works as a sales representative at Advantage Water Engineering. He’s also a research student for “Advanced Inorganic Chemistry NMR, UV/Vis spectrum, IR spectroscopy, HPLC, FTIR.”

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

Water treatment engineer salary

Because the internet is nosy and we like to know everything about everyone who appears on our television screens, we did some digging on a water treatment engineer’s salary. Obviously, this sort of thing depends on where you live, the cost of living in your area, and more. However, LinkedIn specifically listed the salary of a water treatment engineer living in Dallas, Texas, which is where Brennon lives.

It looks like Brennon probably makes around $76,538 per year. In Love Is Blind Episode 6, Brennon tells Alexa he recently began saving for a house, which is something Alexa wants to buy within the next year or so. Hopefully, these two say “I do” at the altar because we’re 100% rooting for them.

