‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Love Is Blind Season 3 returned to Netflix in October with a brand new cast of singles looking to find their soul mates. After several days in the pods, five couples walked out engaged. However, season 3 was filled with plenty of drama and that’s continued since filming ended. Let’s take a look at the Love Is Blind Season 3 cast and where they are now.

‘Love Is Blind’ cast member Cole Barnett | Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

SK and Raven went back and forth with their relationship

During Love Is Blind Season 3, SK and Raven became an unlikely couple. Both of them were more reserved than other people in the cast, so their time together at first seemed a bit awkward. However, by the end of the season, they got into a comfortable groove with one another. That’s not to say they didn’t run into some difficulties along the way. From Raven’s family not attending the wedding to SK’s pending move to another state for business school, the couple had a few serious conversations. At the altar, SK chose not to marry Raven, and we later learned Raven planned on saying yes, leaving her disappointed.

The Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion gave us an update on SK and Raven, and they surprised everyone by announcing they reunited after filming ended. The two shared an apartment, and things seemed to be going well. However, a few weeks later, a woman claimed SK cheated on her with Raven and provided photos of text exchanges and more. Since then, the couple has gone their separate ways.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple Alexa and Brennon are still going strong

If you’re a betting person, you probably laid all of your money on Love Is Blind Season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon tying the knot at the end of this season. From the start, they seemed like a match made in heaven, with little to no drama to hold them during their time on the show. They both said “I do” in the season finale and still sporting that newlywed glow at the reunion. Alexa and Brennon are still going strong as of December 2022.

Recently, a police report surfaced accusing Brennon of assault on an unnamed woman. The report stated that Brennon knocked the girl unconscious after an argument. While she did press charges, the grand jury dropped the case due to insufficient evidence. Brennon recently commented on the situation via his Instagram.

Zanab and Cole divided the internet with their relationship

If there’s one thing anyone remembers from Love Is Blind Season 3, it most likely revolves around Cuties. Throughout the season, audiences saw Cole stick his foot in his mouth a few times. However, no one expected Zanab to release the wrath of a thousand suns on the guy at the altar in front of everyone. Regardless, it happened, and she had even more to say at the reunion. When she claimed Cole shamed her for eating two Cuties, he asked producers to play the clip, denying he ever did that. The scene actually cleared Cole because the conversation absolutely did not happen the way Zanab explained it to the rest of the cast at the reunion.

Since filming has ended, Zanab continues to take jabs at Cole via her social media. She even met up with his ex-wife for coffee to talk about Cole. Cole, on the other hand, is still working through things. He’s in therapy to help get his mental health back on track.

Matt and Colleen remain together after getting married during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Matt and Colleen were the only other couple to take the leap into marriage this season on Love Is Blind. Despite their arguments, many of which alarmed fans due to Matt’s behavior, Colleen and Matt chose to get married in the season finale. At the reunion, they both still lived in separate apartments even though they married over a year ago. However, they said it works for them.

After season 3 began streaming, a professional psychologist expressed her concern about Matt’s behavior toward Colleen. Since then, he and Colleen spoke to Us Weekly about the allegations.

“We know who we are and we love each other to death and we’re just continuing to do our thing,” Matt said.

The pair continues to post romantic photos together on their social media. Looks like everything is good on their end!

Bartise and Nancy went their separate ways

Bartise quickly became the villain of Love Is Blind Season 3 when he went into detail about how he found Raven so hot while sitting in bed next to his fiancé, Nancy. Many fans felt Bartise manipulated Nancy in their relationship. Most of them hoped Nancy would walk away from the marriage. However, she didn’t get the chance because Bartise said no first. Nancy was completely blindsided by his answer (and who wouldn’t be considering he sent her a shot with a note that read, “Let’s do the damn thing!” moments before she walked down the aisle), and she left in tears.

At the reunion, allegations of Bartise taking a woman out on a boat the day after the wedding surfaced. Since then, the two tried to stay in touch as friends, but they’re both in new relationships now. This made things too tense for them to stay in contact.

Check out all of Love Is Blind Season 3, currently available on Netflix.