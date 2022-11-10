‘Love is Blind’: Season 3 Couple SK and Raven’s Future Wedding Plans After Not Saying ‘I Do’ At the Altar

Another season of Love is Blind has come to an end. The Netflix dating experiment left viewers with two couples saying “I Do” at the altar, but one couple’s uneven decision left viewers stunned, and the bride in tears. SK and Raven initially seemed like an odd pair and seemingly struggled with a physical and emotional connection. But as the weeks went on, their depth grew, and they became fan favorites. Though SK said no at the altar, they were able to work things out. They revealed at the reunion special that they’ve reconciled. And while there are no immediate wedding plans, she does see herself becoming his wife one day.

Do ‘Love Is Blind’ stars SK and Raven get married? | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

SK and Raven’s wedding day didn’t go as planned

Aside from their intimacy issues, in the beginning, the idea of blending their different backgrounds and cultures appeared to be the biggest hurdle. An independent biracial career woman, Raven questioned how she’d fit into SK’s traditional Nigerian family, though they were all welcoming and patient.

Source: YouTube

There was also the issue of a long-distance relationship since SK planned to move to California for two years to earn his Master’s degree within two months of their marriage. Raven was not open to leaving Dallas full-time, and she also didn’t want to adjust her lifestyle, as SK’s income would change while he was in school.

Ultimately, Raven said “yes” to SK on their wedding day. But he didn’t feel they were ready. “We have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this,” he said, leaving Raven in tears. He admitted he loved her.

The couple rekindled their relationship after their failed wedding

While viewers don’t see how leaving one at the altar could be an open invitation to start dating, everyone’s love story is different. They revealed at the reunion that they reconnected almost immediately after the wedding.

“After the wedding, he reached out and said, “I’m sorry. I hope we can rebuild things and just keep going with our connection in the same way.” I was like, “Yeah, you have to say sorry, sir!” Luckily, after a few days, we were in the same place mentally of, “OK, I don’t want to lose this person. So how do we move forward?” she told Variety.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Nick Thompson on Split From Danielle Ruhl – ‘We Weren’t Compatible’

She said during the reunion: “We’ve grown so much from this experiment, from what we’ve went through. From being apart, it makes it so much better when we’re together… it’s really beautiful to be able to do that.”

Their relationship is long-distance, which they both say makes things better for them. SK admits breaking Raven’s heart was not easy, but he wants it for the long haul. With the time they have now, they both believe they have more time to truly establish their relationship’s foundation.

There are plans to get married

The couple says they are taking their time with things, but Raven hints there is a wedding in the future. She told Variety: “We’ve only talked about it once or twice, because neither of us are in the place to plan a wedding immediately. I’ve said that’s not until at least two years. I’ve got to shake this one off first! I’ve got to let everyone forget about this one!”