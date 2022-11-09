‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Do Bartise and Nancy Get Married?

In the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale, we watch all of the couples make their final decisions regarding whether or not they want to get married at the altar. We watched Raven walk down the aisle in episode 9, and Nancy and Bartise’s wedding followed. However, we only got to see Nancy’s decision, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger. So, do Bartise and Nancy get married in Love Is Blind?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3.]

Bartise and Nancy | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Both Bartise and Nancy formed connections with a couple of people during Love Is Blind Season 3. Nancy rejected a proposal from Andrew (the guy who faked his tears with eye drops), and Bartise felt a stronger connection with Raven at first. However, when Raven did jumping jacks while Bartise poured his heart out, it seemed to solidify that she wasn’t the woman for him. Bartise proposed to Nancy and she happily accepted.

During their trip to Malibu with the other cast members from Love Is Blind, Bartise and Raven met face-to-face for the first time. Bartise flirted with Raven during a day at the pool. (Raven shut him down pretty quickly, though.) Later that night, Nancy talked about how she felt after seeing the other men she dated from the pods. She said that once she saw everyone, she still felt confident in her decision to stick with Bartise. Unfortunately, Bartise replied that he felt the opposite. He loved seeing Raven for the first time. He then said that Raven was the “typical girl he’d go after in the real world.”

This very obviously hurt Nancy’s feelings. Bartise said he told her all of that in the vein of being honest, but fans think it was more him gaslighting Nancy than anything. Nancy and Bartise also differed on topics like abortion, which led to a strain in their relationship.

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Cole Barnett’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering If He and Zanab Broke Up

Do Bartise and Nancy get married in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

Audiences saw Nancy say, “I do,” at the end of episode 10, but the episode cut to black before we heard Bartise’s answer. Episode 11 picks up with the wedding officiant asking Bartise for his answer, and after an excruciating pause, he replied, “I do not.”

Nancy seemed shocked with Bartise’s answer, but she kept a smile on her face. He asked Nancy if she wanted to talk about it in front of everyone. She quickly answered no, and the couple went outside to discuss things.

Bartise explains to Nancy, “What I’ve gone through in the real world with you, with your family, and with everything we’ve talked about, there’s no way for me in my head that it makes sense for me to get up there and say, ‘Yes.'” He continued, “The real world compared to the pods, we haven’t gotten there for me yet.”

BOOM! ? 30 new singles looking for love. Who will get engaged sight unseen Season 3? Find out October 19th! pic.twitter.com/CAK1MZxOiK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 5, 2022

Nancy didn’t want to continue a relationship with Bartise after he didn’t want to get married

After their conversation outside, Bartise and Nancy headed inside to talk some more. Nancy said she was shocked at Bartise’s decision to not get married and explained she felt “blindsided.”

Sitting on the steps inside the wedding venue, Nancy told Bartise, “I did not think you were going to say no. I was like, ‘don’t blindside me.'” She also referenced a shot of alcohol Bartise sent her right before she walked down the aisle, “Don’t send me a f****** shot that says, ‘We got this,’ or whatever you said. Like, you f****** gaslit me.”

When Bartise replied, “Who knows? It could f****** work,” Nancy stood her ground. She felt like Bartise’s decision at the altar during Love Is Blind was “black and white.”

“I’m not going to backtrack. For what?” Nancy asked Bartise before ripping off the bracelet the couple bought together. “Like, we’re done,” she concluded before walking away Bartise and their relationship for good.

There’s still one more episode of Love Is Blind Season 3 to watch, and that’s the reunion. Tune back in to see where the couples stand after filming ended.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Call Out Matt for Behavior Toward Colleen, ‘He Straight Up Scared Me’