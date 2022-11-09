‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Do Cole and Zanab Get Married?

Love Is Blind Season 3, which premiered on Oct. 19, introduced us to a new cast of singles looking to find love. Only five couples walked out of the pods engaged, and audiences watched as they spent six weeks adjusting to their new lives and planning their weddings. Cole and Zanab, one of the couples this season, ran into several issues in their relationship along the way, but were those enough to cause the pair to split? Keep reading to find out if Cole and Zanab get married in Love Is Blind Season 3.

Cole and Zanab argued over Cole’s attraction to Colleen

During Love Is Blind Season 3, Cole developed a connection with fellow cast members Colleen and Zanab. However, Cole told Colleen he wanted a partner who enjoyed having deep conversations. When Colleen said she preferred more “surface-level” relationships, Cole broke things off.

Cole and Zanab bonded over their shared religion, amongst other things. When he proposed, Zanab happily accepted.

During the cast’s trip to Malibu, Cole finally saw Colleen for the first time. In one conversation, Cole told Colleen he typically dated girls more her type as opposed to Zanab. The next day, Zanab brought up a discussion at the pool that producers didn’t include in the episode. Zanab asked Cole to “rate her,” and he answered with “a nine out of 10.” She also asked him if he considered anyone at the pool a 10 out of 10. Cole said Colleen and Raven, which hurt Zanab’s feelings.

Zanab told the cameras in a one-on-one, “It’s really crappy to hear that the man you love and the man you’re engaged to is like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m physically attracted to this girl. You’re a nine out of 10, but she’s a 10 out of 10.’ I just don’t know if other women would receive that better than me. Maybe I’m very irrational but I absolutely hated hearing that.”

Cole and Zanab do not get married in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Many fans believed Cole hinted at he and Zanab no longer being together in a post he made on Instagram, so it’s probably not shocking to learn that the pair do not get married this season. While Cole seemed eager to marry Zanab, she unleashed all her pent-up anger and frustration in front of everyone at the wedding.

“You have disrespected me; you have insulted me; you have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me,” Zanab said before continuing. “The messed up thing is that I know that I love you, but everything in me and the logical part of my brain tells me that love shouldn’t feel this way. Love shouldn’t hurt like that. I can’t marry you, and I don’t.”

Cole calls the rejection ‘the worst experience of his life’

After Zanab’s speech, her guests began to filter out of the venue, leaving Cole at the altar alone. His friends surrounded him and tried to make him feel better, but it’s clear he was shocked at Zanab’s feelings.

“I knew we weren’t perfect, but that?” Cole asks aloud while shaking his head. “It’s one of the worst experiences of my life.”

