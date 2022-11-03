‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Every Clue Cole and Zanab Don’t Get Married

Love Is Blind Season 3 hit Netflix on Oct. 19, and we’ve made it through the first 10 episodes. This season five couples walked away from the pods engaged. We saw Raven and SK’s wedding in episode 10, but we still have four couples to walk down the aisle. Not everyone gets a happy ending, and we think that includes Cole and Zanab. Here’s every clue that Cole and Zanab don’t get married this season on Love Is Blind.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

Cole and Zanab | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ star Cole Barnett insulted his fiancé’s looks

When it comes to sticking your foot in your mouth, Cole is a pro. During his time in the pods, Cole first hit it off with fellow contestant Colleen Reed. However, when Colleen admitted she preferred a surface-level relationship, Cole decided to cut things off. He also connected with Zanab, and he ultimately proposed to her in the pods.

During their time in Malibu with the other couples from Love Is Blind Season 3, Cole finally met Colleen face-to-face when the cast attended a pool day together. In one conversation, Cole told Colleen he typically dated girls more her type as opposed to Zanab.

The next day, Cole and Zanab talked about a discussion at the pool that producers didn’t include in the episode. Zanab asked Cole to “rate her,” and he answered with “a nine out of 10.” She also asked him if he considered anyone at the pool a 10 out of 10. Cole said Colleen and Raven, which hurt Zanab’s feelings.

“It’s really crappy to hear that the man you love and the man you’re engaged to is like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m physically attracted to this girl. You’re a nine out of 10, but she’s a 10 out of 10.’ I just don’t know if other women would receive that better than me. Maybe I’m very irrational but I absolutely hated hearing that,” Zanab later told producers in a confessional.

We don’t know about everyone else, but telling your fiancé they’re only a “nine out of 10” and ranking other girls as perfect 10s seems like a quick way to end a relationship. This seems like a sign that Cole and Zanab don’t get married.

Let cuffing season begin! ?? The first four episodes of Season 3 are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/5JamDxhnF0 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Call Out Matt for Behavior Toward Colleen, ‘He Straight Up Scared Me’

Cole’s dismissiveness toward Zanab’s insecurities

While Cole and Zanab enjoyed what seemed like genuine banter during their time in the pods, he noticeably changed once they met in person. Cole repeatedly made comments to other cast members about how Zanab wasn’t his type. Instead, he continued to insist he normally pursued girls who looked more like Colleen. (We get it, Cole. We get it.)

These comments weighed heavily on Zanab, and she talked about her self-esteem issues and insecurities during her confessionals. At one point, the 32-year-old flight attendant said, “Colleen is a knock out and I will never look like her.” Before adding, “I unfortunately will never look like Colleen.”

Later when Zanab brings up the issue again, Cole appears shocked she’s still not over his remarks. Fans have rushed to Zanab’s defense, but it doesn’t change any of Cole’s remarks.

Some love stories you never see coming. Buckle up for Love is Blind Season 3, premiering October 19! pic.twitter.com/uZJhoubMA1 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 6, 2022

An Instagram post hints that Cole and Zanab don’t get married

One of the biggest clues that Cole and Zanab don’t get married is a post Cole made on Instagram last week. He uploaded several photos of the couples time on the show, but the caption seemed more than a little regretful.

Cole wrote, “It’s very difficult to watch us struggle in Malibu, and if I could change the mistakes and those moments I would. We had high highs and low lows, here’s some of the moments I’ll never forget.”

He uses past tense in the post which makes several fans think Cole and Zanab don’t actually say, “I do” at the altar. However, we won’t know for sure until we watch the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale on Nov. 9.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Love Is Blind updates!

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Creator Chris Coelen Comments on Andrew’s Fake Tears