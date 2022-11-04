‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Every Clue That Matt and Colleen Don’t Get Married

The hit Netflix reality TV show Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered on Oct. 19, and the streamer releases a batch of new episodes every week. This season 5 couples walked away from the pods engaged, but that doesn’t mean all of them actually say, “I do,” at the altar. We saw Raven and SK’s wedding in episode 10, but that leaves four more couples to decide. Here’s every clue that Matt and Colleen don’t get married.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

‘Love Is Blind’ couple Matt and Colleen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ couple Matt and Colleen argued several times throughout the season

Colleen connected with two other men before feeling a spark with Matt in Love Is Blind. She first developed a connection with Brennon, but he proposed to Alexa. Next, she thought Cole was the one for her, but when she told him she preferred “surface-level” relationships, he broke things off. Colleen finally decided to try again with Matt, and the two became a couple when he proposed.

However, their relationship hit several bumps in the road in the weeks leading up to their wedding. In Love Is Blind Episode 5, Matt could barely contain his anger when he learned that Cole and Colleen had a conversation about how they were each other’s types in the real world. Matt told Colleen, “I might be done.” The Love Is Blind couple made up the next day, but another blowup happened in episode 7.

A wild end to a wild ride. Find out who says "I do" and what happens next on the Love is Blind Season 3 Finale, premiering November 9. pic.twitter.com/dVe9yw6X7O — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Every Clue Cole and Zanab Don’t Get Married

Fans say Matt ‘scared them’

After a night out with the other couples in Love Is Blind Episode 7, some of the cast returned home to their shared living spaces. A group of the girls carried the party over to another club. Matt called Bartise and Nancy to see if they knew Colleen’s location. Nancy explained that Colleen went to a place called The Candleroom with some of the other girls. He angrily said he knew she went to the club because “going to the club was more important than coming home to her f****** boy.” Bartise eventually calmed Matt down, but the two arguments seem significant to viewers. Some fans even said that Matt “scared them.”

Personally, this leads us to think Matt and Colleen don’t get married, but stranger things have happened.

The biggest reason we believe Matt and Colleen don’t get married

Sure, couples argue all the time. That’s not necessarily a for-sure sign Matt and Colleen don’t get married during Love Is Blind Season 3. In episode 10, Matt takes Colleen out on a romantic date to an aquarium. He tells her it’s in an effort to show that he’s putting work into the relationship from his side of things. Matt acknowledges the previous arguments, too. He then asks Colleen if she really sees spending the rest of her life with him.

After a tense pause, Colleen answers, “I don’t know if s*** hits the fan if you’ll still be there. I just don’t know.” She continues, “I’m so there, but I’m so not there at the same time. Every day it’s different.”

Matt seems somewhat shocked by her answer, and he and Colleen discuss whether or not love is enough for marriage. The entire season, Matt seemed like he had more doubts than Colleen about saying yes at the altar. Now, the tables have flipped, and Colleen has expressed her reservations. That in itself doesn’t seem like a great sign, and why we think Matt and Colleen don’t get married.

However, the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale airs next week, so fans won’t know the answer until Nov. 9. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Love Is Blind updates!

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Every Clue Nancy and Bartise Don’t Get Married