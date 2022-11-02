‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Every Clue Nancy and Bartise Don’t Get Married

We’re only about a week away from the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale, and we finally learn which couples actually tie the knot. In episode 9, we watched Raven and SK’s wedding, where they made their final decisions. However, we still have four more couples’ stories to finish. Here’s every clue that Love Is Blind couple Nancy and Bartise don’t get married.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-9.]

Nancy and Bartise | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Bartise made remarks about his feelings for Raven after proposing to Nancy in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Fans of Love Is Blind have major issues with some of the remarks Bartise made to Nancy after proposing to her in the pods. Before popping the question to Nancy, Bartise developed feelings for fellow contestant Raven. The two hit it off with their love of fitness and similar personalities, but when Raven continued working out while Bartise attempted a heartfelt conversation, he reconsidered. He then decided to propose to Nancy, who happily accepted.

However, during their trip to Malibu with the other couples, Bartise and Raven met in person for the first time. Bartise got a little flirty with Nancy during a day at the pool. Later that night, Nancy commented how she felt after seeing the other men from the pods. She said that once she saw everyone, she still felt confident in her decision to stick with Bartise. Unfortunately, Bartise replied that he felt the opposite. He loved seeing Raven for the first time. He then said that Raven was the “typical girl he’d go after in the real world.”

Hearing all of that obviously hurt Nancy’s feelings, and several fans believed Bartise’s comments were unnecessary. Saying all of that doesn’t really hint at a couple that makes it in the long run.

They disagree on major subjects like abortion

Abortion is a hot-button topic in any situation, and it’s usually one of those fundamental stances you match with your partner. However, neither Bartise nor Nancy broached the subject until they moved into their shared living space.

Bartise tells Nancy that he would keep a baby in any situation. Nancy points out that she saw children with disabilities in her line of work, which is partly why she sides so strongly with the idea of abortion. The couple addresses the topic again later, but it’s clear this is a fundamental difference in their beliefs and something they might not be able to get past.

BOOM! ? 30 new singles looking for love. Who will get engaged sight unseen Season 3? Find out October 19th! pic.twitter.com/CAK1MZxOiK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 5, 2022

A preview hints that Bartise and Nancy don’t get married in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Love Is Blind Season 3 Episode 10 leaves everyone on a cliffhanger. Nancy says, “I do,” but the episode cuts to black before we hear Bartise’s decision. However, a previous teaser for the show features Nancy’s brother, angry and upset. We hear him say to someone, “You bring us all here to waste our motherf****** time.”

That sentence alone hints that Bartise and Nancy don’t get married. However, producers may have cleverly edited clips together to throw viewers off. Regardless, our money is on Bartise saying no at the altar, but we get to watch it all play out in the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale on Nov. 9.

