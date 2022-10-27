‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Everything We Know About Alexa Alfia and Her Family

Love Is Blind Season 3 returned on Oct. 19, and audiences watched as five new couples popped the question and committed to marrying a person sight unseen. Nick and Vanessa Lachey returned as our hosts, and Netflix is gracing us with a few episodes a week. This week the streaming platform dropped episodes 5-7, and we watched as the cast met the families of their significant others. Here’s everything we know about Love Is Blind star Alexa Alfia and her family.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-7.]

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 stars Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ star Alexa Alfia asks fiancé Brennon Lemieux for a prenup in episode 6

After the couples enjoy some time in Malibu, they return to Dallas to meet families and prepare for their weddings. Alexa takes Brennon to her spacious apartment to show him around, and they sit down to discuss future finances. Brennon tells Alexa he owes roughly $32,000 on his student loans, and she replies that she “really only has her online shopping bills.”

Alexa continues, “I always want to be comfortable, like, where we can go have nice dinners, travel, and stuff like that. For me, like, I never want to have to worry about money.”

Brennon explains that not having money is also a big fear of his after growing up not knowing how his family would get their next meal. He tells Alexa he’s begun to save a little for a house in the future, and this prompts Alexa to say, “I want to be a stay-at-home mom eventually; I definitely want to do a prenup as well.”

All signs indicate that Alexa is used to a wealthy lifestyle, something Brennon didn’t experience growing up. Brennon even says, “You clearly have more money than me.” However, he tells her to “put whatever she wants in the contract,” and he’ll sign it.

Adam Alfia net worth and more about Alexa’s family

According to LinkedIn, Alexa works as an insurance agent and owns Alexa Alfia Allstate Agency. Alexa has a rumored net worth of $700,000. When we meet Alexa’s family in Love Is Blind Season 3, her father, Adam, makes a few comments to Brennon about him giving Alexa the lifestyle she grew up with.

No stranger to wealth himself, Adam founded the company Real Time Feedback. LinkedIn describes it as “a customer engagement platform that allows customers to directly interact with businesses in real time.”

The description continues, “Customers submit discreet Feedbacks that are sent in real time to a business’s owners and managers. The business can respond using the in-app 2-way chat feature to work with the customer to resolve any complaints. Once the issue has been resolved, the business can send the customer a link to give a positive review of the business.”

Adam’s net worth isn’t publicly available, but it appears that he and his wife, Morgan, are more than comfortable. He also owns a few high-end nightclubs and a restaurant called Cutie Pies Pizza.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 star Alexa Alfia has several brothers and sisters

During her time in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 3, Alexa mentions her many brothers and sisters. She explains to Brennon how close her family is, and she misses seeing them while filming the series. Alexa has six siblings in total – an older sister named Arielle Alfia, two younger brothers, a stepbrother, and a younger sister named Emma. During filming, she talked about Emma specifically and how close she is with her younger sister.

Love Is Blind Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

