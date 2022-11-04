‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Finale Preview Hints These Couples Say ‘I Don’t’

Whew! We’ve almost made it to the finish line for Love Is Blind Season 3, and it has been a wild ride. The new season premiered on Oct. 19, but because Netflix apparently likes to torture us, they only released a few episodes each week. However, we’re less than a week away from the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion. Netflix dropped a new teaser for the final two episodes on Nov. 4, and it hints that some couples say, “I don’t.”

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

Sk Alagbada, Cole Barnett, Matt Bolton, Bartise Bowden, Brennon Lemieux, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Alexa Alfia, Zanab Jaffrey, Colleen Reed, Nancy Rodriguez, and Raven Ross from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 reunion | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

We weren’t shocked that ‘Love Is Blind’ couple SK and Raven called it quits

Each season, Love Is Blind gives us new couples to obsess over. This season brought us SK and Raven. Raven fell out of favor with fans after she did jumping jacks while fellow contestant Bartise poured his heart out in the pods. Fans also disliked her seemingly cold attitude toward SK after he proposed. Many thought she only joined the season for clout and to elevate her pilates business. However, several fans changed their mind once they watched SK and Raven’s wedding play out on screen.

Raven and SK seemed a little uncomfortable with one another after exiting the pods. It appeared they took longer to bond in person than the other couples. Most viewers believed Raven would be the one to say, “I don’t,” during their wedding, but SK surprised everyone. He later told the cameras he felt that there were too many obstacles facing them at that point in time, with him moving away to attend grad school.

That only leaves us with four couples left to walk down the aisle. Unfortunately, the Love Is Blind finale preview hints that a few say no.

Zanab and Colleen look tense in the ‘Love Is Blind’ finale preview

Other than Brennon and Alexa, who fans are convinced say yes at the altar, the couples this season on Love Is Blind ran into some pretty significant obstacles in their relationships. Cole’s remarks to Zanab about her physical appearance (he rated her a 9/10 while giving Colleen a 10/10… YIKES) became a recurring issue for the couple. Zanab confessed her self-esteem took a hit, and Zanab seems unsure if she wants to through with the wedding. During the finale preview, viewers watch as Zanab takes a deep breath and looks down. Has Cole changed enough for Zanab to take the leap into forever with him? We don’t think so.

Love Is Blind couple Colleen and Matt also argued quite a bit over the course of season 3. Matt’s previous relationship causes him to his guard up, and his insecurities came bubbling to the surface when he overheard Colleen and Cole’s conversation at the pool one day. He also packed his bags and claimed he wanted out of the relationship when Colleen chose to go out with friends instead of coming home to him. One shot in the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale preview shows Colleen looking unsure about her decision to marry Matt. Earlier, we saw Colleen tell Matt that she didn’t think “love was enough for marriage.” We don’t see Matt and Colleen getting married in the finale.

It also looks like Nancy and Bartise might not say, “I do,” on their big day. Episode 10 left audiences on a cliffhanger after we watched Nancy say yes at the altar. The screen cut to black before we heard Bartise’s answer, but if he said yes, why not just include it in that episode? Nancy and Bartise had a rough go of things outside of the pods, and the finale preview doesn’t look like they make it in the long run.

A wild end to a wild ride. Find out who says "I do" and what happens next on the Love is Blind Season 3 Finale, premiering November 9. pic.twitter.com/dVe9yw6X7O — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 4, 2022

We’re banking on Alexa and Brennon tying the knot

Brennon and Alexa quickly became a fan-favorite during Love Is Blind Season 3, and we honestly can’t imagine them not going through with their wedding. Plus, several fans discovered a few social media posts from the couple that hint they’re still together. We need at least one couple to get married this season, so we’re putting all of our hope in Alexa and Brennon. Thankfully, we have less than a week before we know the answer.

Tune into the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion on Nov. 9, exclusively on Netflix.

