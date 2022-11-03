‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Star Nancy Rodriguez Calls Andrew’s Fake Tears ‘Cringy’ [Exclusive]

Love Is Blind Season 3 hit Netflix on Oct. 19, and the reality TV show tests out if the age-old saying is true. This season gave us five new couples to root for as they go from meeting to dating to possibly getting married in a matter of a few weeks. One of the new cast members from Love Is Blind, Nancy Rodriguez, stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet to chat about her time on the show. (And, of course, we had to ask her how she felt when she saw Andrew’s fake tears!)

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

‘Love Is Blind’ cast member Andrew Liu faked tears to act upset by Nancy’s rejection

Nancy hit it off with a couple of the men in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 3. She developed connections with both Bartise Bowden and Andrew Liu. Liu ultimately proposed to Nancy, but she said no. Afterward, producers pulled Andrew aside to ask him how he felt. He stared into the distance, acting as if he was contemplating life, before a producer asked Andrew what he was thinking about. Instead of answering, Andrew replies, “Are you rolling?” Then, he tells the producer to hold on a second. He takes a second to reach into his pocket and produces eye drops.

Andrew proceeded to use the eye drops as fake tears, making it seem like Nancy’s rejection really hurt him. However, even Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen expressed his shock at the situation.

Nancy says Andrew’s eye drops were ‘disrespectful’

One of the first things we talked about with Nancy revolved around Andrew’s poor, pitiful me act. When we asked her feelings on the matter, she replied, “Ok, so bottom line, cringe, disrespectful, deceitful. It’s one thing to have a feeling, like a gut feeling through the pods, that something is off about this guy. So the fact that for the first time I watched our season and I saw the fake tears, I was in complete awe.”

Nancy continued, laughing that she might have superpowers to “detect deceitfulness.” She also added that Andrew’s act didn’t really go along with everyone else’s vibe in the Dallas Love Is Blind cast.

“Honestly, Dallas came in with a lot of love from the men and from the women. And I think that it just did not represent, like, what our intentions were coming into it. So, it was very cringe,” she said.

Andrew showed up again later in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Nancy and Bartise came out of the pods engaged, but that wasn’t the last Nancy saw of Andrew. Later in Love Is Blind Season 3, Andrew returns and talks to Nancy about her relationship with Bartise. Nancy remained confident throughout the first 10 episodes of the show, and we know she says yes at the altar. However, we don’t know Bartise’s answer yet. The finale episode of Love Is Blind Season 3 drops on Netflix on Nov. 9, and fans will have to wait and see how everything plays out for the couple.

