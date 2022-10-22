‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Which Couples I Think Will Make It to the Altar After Watching the First 4 Episodes

Love Is Blind Season 3 debuted on Netflix on Oct. 19 with a fresh face of new people hoping to find love. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host, and this time producers set the season up in Dallas, Texas. We know which couples get engaged by episode 3, but now, the hard part begins. So, which couples do I think make it to the altar after just four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3? I’ll tell you.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding the couples revealed in Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-4.]

Who will actually make it down the aisle in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple Brennon and Alexa say ‘I do’

Alexa and Brennon | Cr. Netflix

If anyone had tasked me with guessing if Brennon and Alexa became a couple, it would have been a hard no. But, they bonded over their love of shakshuka and more. Brennon’s Middle America vibe didn’t seem like something Alexa had on her list of what she wants in a partner. Alexa’s lifestyle seems like it’s a far cry from what Brennon expected in his future, but hey, they connected in the pods. Plus, you know what they say about how opposites attract. They make a cute couple, and I, for one, want them to stay together.

My official opinion: Brennon and Alexa make it down the aisle.

Cole and Zanab don’t make it down the aisle

Zanab and Cole | Cr. Netflix

Cole connects with both Colleen and Zanab during his time in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 3. However, Colleen confessed she didn’t enjoy getting into deep conversations, and that’s something Cole looks for in a partner. Cole also connected with Zanab, too, and despite her hesitation about their age difference, she accepted his proposal. They seemed adorable at first, but one night out in the pods and I already see some cracks in their relationship. For one, Zanab starts nitpicking at Cole for his messiness around their hotel room, but then at the cocktail party in episode 4, Cole tells Bartise and SK that “Zanab can be kind of passive-aggressive.” Plus, Cole makes it clear that he finds Colleen attractive. I fear this eventually drives the nail into the proverbial coffin.

My official opinion: Cole and Zanab say, “I don’t.”

I don’t have high hopes for ‘Love Is Blind’ couple Raven and SK

Raven and SK | Cr. Netflix

I hate to admit it, but SK and Raven never seem like an actual couple during Love Is Blind Season 3 to me. Raven’s motivated go, go, go lifestyles clashes with SK’s style, and that wears on relationships after a while. She almost seemed annoyed that SK fell asleep during their sound bath on the beach. Plus, SK’s plans to return to school mean they have to work with a long-distance relationship almost as soon as they get married. None of this bodes well for the couple.

My official opinion: I’ll be surprised if Raven and SK don’t break up before their wedding day.

Colleen and Matt don’t get married during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Colleen and Matt | Cr. Netflix

Colleen had a rough go of things initially in Love Is Blind Season 3. She first connected with Brennon, who let her down easily when he told her he had fallen for someone else. Then, Cole broke things off with her because of his desire to connect with someone on a deeper level. However, then Matt arrived like a knight in shining armor. He proposed, Colleen accepted, and they live happily ever after, right?

I’m torn on this couple mainly because it almost seemed as though Colleen only accepted Matt’s proposal as a consolation prize. When she talked to the other women in the cast, it appeared that she had to convince herself that Matt was the guy she wanted all along. Matt, on the other hand, seems completely terrified that he signed up for this experience at all. At one point, he tells some of the men, “My biggest fear is that I have given my f****** to this person.”

I don’t know about anyone else, but that sounds like someone who might not want to get married.

My official opinion: Colleen and Matt try everything possible to make it work, but they ultimately call it quits.

Bartise and Nancy don’t tie the knot

Nancy and Bartise | Cr. Netflix

Nancy and Bartise give off similar vibes. They’re both the life of the party, they’re outgoing and fun. What could go wrong? Bartise could confess that he finds Raven beautiful and that he still has feelings for her. For whatever reason, after the cocktail party in Love Is Blind Season 3 Episode 4, Bartise tells Nancy that Raven’s the “typical” type of girl he approached in the real world. He even goes as far as to call her a “smokeshow.” Not necessarily something you want to hear from your fiancé weeks before your wedding.

My official opinion: Bartise and Nancy won’t go through with their wedding.

Keep in mind these are all just my personal opinions, and every single one might be wrong. Fans just have to wait and see for themselves!

