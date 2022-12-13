‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Needs A Major Overhaul After Season 3’s Red Flags

When Love Is Blind first premiered in 2020, the unique concept drew fans in to watch. However, after three seasons, it’s time for a change. Season 3 raised far too many red flags for the series to continue as it has in the past. Here’s why Love Is Blind Season 4 needs a major overhaul.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 needs more extensive background checks

Season 3 provided fans with more than enough drama during the season, and more information about the contestant continues to trickle in after the finale. Earlier this month, Redditors dug up a police report charging Brennon Lemieux with the assault of an unnamed woman.

According to the report, Brennon and the complainant got into an argument after a few drinks. Brennon asked her to leave, but she “didn’t want to because she had a few drinks.” This upset Brennon, and he grabbed the unknown woman by her arms and threw her against the wall, knocking her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she awoke to Brennon “striking her with both hands,” pushing her, and scratching her. Doctors at the hospital later diagnosed the woman with a concussion and bruising.

If Redditors were able to find this information, why couldn’t producers? It seems risky to put him on the show if he has a history of violence against women.

The show needs to better evaluate the participants

Several fans of Love Is Blind became alarmed at Matt Bolton’s behavior toward his fiancé Colleen Reed during season 3. One person went as far as to say that Matt “straight up scared” them.

A professional psychologist also weighed in on what she saw play out on screen. Dr. Isabelle Morley believes the “entire production team made an unforgivable mistake.”

In her article from Psychology Today, Dr. Morley writes, “If Matt is as abusive as he appeared on-screen, then the Lacheys and the entire production team made an unforgivable mistake. They put Colleen in the line of fire for more abuse. They reopened the first trigger of Matt’s abuse and encouraged contestants to rehash their reactions.”

Many viewers believe the producers of Love Is Blind hold an ethical responsibility to ensure the safety of the people participating in the show. At what point does entertainment value trump someone’s physical safety?

‘Love Is Blind’ needs a major overhaul

Season 3 brought several instances to light regarding the participants, and that alone calls for Love Is Blind Season 4 to undergo some big changes. It’s a stretch to even call the series successful. Seventeen couples left the pods engaged over the three seasons, but only four of them remain together as of 2022.

Fans hope in upcoming seasons, more people participate in the show who are actually looking to find a genuine connection. Many felt the season 3 stars had ulterior motives and wanted to jumpstart their efforts to become social media influencers. Regardless, the only way Love Is Blind can remain successful is if it can prove to its audience that it’s putting the safety of its participants above everything else.

