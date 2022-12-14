‘Love Is Blind’ Star Brennon Lemieux Responds to Domestic Violence Charges

The latest season of Love Is Blind introduced us to a new cast of singles looking to find love. Five couples left the pods engaged, but only two of them chose to get married in the finale. One of those couples was Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. They easily claimed the title of “Least Dramatic Couple,” but some disturbing information surfaced regarding a previous incident with Brennon. An unnamed woman filed a police report charging Brennon with domestic violence. Now, the water treatment engineer has responded to the claims.

A police report accusing ‘Love Is Blind’ star Brennon of domestic violence recently surfaced. | Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

Redditors uncovered a police report claiming Brennon knocked a woman unconscious

Earlier in December 2022, internet sleuths found a police report charging Love Is Blind star Brennon with domestic violence in January 2021. Police reports often qualify as public records, which means they’re available to the public.

The police report states Brennon “threw the comp against the wall, causing pain,” as the initial complaint. However, it includes more details regarding the incident in the notes. According to the notes, Brennon and the complainant got into an argument after a few drinks. Brennon asked her to leave, but she “didn’t want to because she had a few drinks.” This upset Brennon, and he grabbed the unknown woman by her arms and threw her against the wall, knocking her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she awoke to Brennon “striking her with both hands,” pushing her, and scratching her. Doctors at the hospital later diagnosed the woman with a concussion and bruising.

The police report details the injuries further by adding that the reporting officer “observed severe bruising on the comp left back arm, hands, and scratching on the wrist.” These injuries often imply the person was restrained by someone holding their hands or wrists.

However, even though the unnamed woman pressed charges, the grand jury threw out the case due to insufficient evidence.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Brennon addressed the police report via Instagram

Once the story regarding the police report gained traction, Brennon took to Instagram to address the incident.

“There have been a few rumors about an incident report falsely filed against me from a few years ago. The grand jury threw it out as a “‘no bill/no validation to the claim’ due to their [sic] being evidence that contradicted the accusation. The report was thrown out. My thoughts and prayers go out to actual victims,” Brennon posted on his Instagram Story.

Fans quickly took sides in the situation

While a police report was filed, the grand jury chose not to further pursue the case. However, commenters quickly took sides regarding the situation. Some believed Brennon’s comment served as a PR move to remove himself from the spotlight. Others felt the general public was unfairly villainizing him.

One Redditor wrote, “There’s a police report with documented medical injuries vs this dude’s Instagram story. Of course, he’s going to deny it. It’s telling you’d believe his ‘I didn’t do it.’ over her evidence, though. We all know DV is not often reported or prosecuted. Holding him accountable is not tearing him down.”

Another commenter claiming to be a psychologist said, “Psychologist here, I would encourage people to look at the peer reviewed data and legal statistics on reports of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Sadly VERY VERY FEW false reports of either are made. The lack of indictments, conviction, and low sentencing time is not a reflection of the actual amount of abuse and assault that occur in our country.”

Others believe Brennon’s innocent.

“I’m not so quick to act as judge and jury. Everyone here seems so quick to want him to be guilty. Not fair,” another user wrote.

Another Redditor added, “It’s pretty poor that you’re all immediately writing him off and calling him a liar. You have literally zero idea about any of this.”

At this time, no new information has come to light regarding the incident. It’ll be up to viewers to decide if they believe Brennon’s story.

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.