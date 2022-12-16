‘Love Is Blind’ Star Cole Barnett Tells Susie Evans From ‘The Bachelor’ to ‘Get In [His] DMs’ 

Love might be in the air for two former reality show contestants – Love Is Blind star Cole Barnett and The Bachelor winner Susie Evans sparked dating rumors on a recent podcast episode. Here’s what the two reality stars said and what fans think of the potential couple.

Cole Barnett and Susie Evans did not find lasting love on ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘The Bachelor’

Susie Evans and Cole Barnett went looking for love on two different reality TV shows, The Bachelor and Love Is Blind, respectively, but it didn’t work out for either of them.

Cole got engaged to Zanab Jaffrey after dating in the pods, and fans watched as the two gave the relationship their best shot in the weeks leading up to the wedding. Ultimately, Zanab turned down Cole at the altar, accusing him of disrespecting her and destroying her self-confidence. The infamous “cuties scene” that aired after the Love Is Blind reunion divided the fandom on their opinions of the former couple.

Susie Evans left The Bachelor during her fantasy suite date, when bachelor Clayton Echard admitted that he was in love with all three finalists (her, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia), and that he had slept with Gabby and Rachel. Clayton broke up with Rachel and Gabby at the same time, intending to pursue Susie after her departure. But Susie said she wanted to leave the show single, and Clayton ended up alone.

However, Susie and Clayton rekindled their romance after the show. They dated for several months after The Bachelor finale aired, but ultimately announced the end of their relationship in September.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Cole Barnett told Susie Evans from ‘The Bachelor’ to ‘get in [his] DMs’

Susie Evans from The Bachelor and Cole Barnett from Love Is Blind sparked dating rumors after flirting on a recent podcast episode. On Dec. 14, Cole Barnett appeared on the Nothings Ever That Serious podcast. The hosts set Cole up on three blind dates over the phone with Susie, American Idol contestant Margie Mays, and ESPN producer Hannah O’Flynn.

Cole’s first conversation was with Susie. “I’m desperate for love, Susie, why should I marry you?” he joked. Susie apologized for having a raspy voice because she had been “belting out the classics on the dancefloor” at her best friend’s wedding the night before.

She told him she wants someone who is “thoughtful, considerate, and has good communication skills.” The two reality stars bonded over their love of the song “All The Small Things” by Blink-182, and by the end of their chat they were joking about being able to finish each other’s sentences.

At the end of their brief phone date, Cole said, “Susie, hurry up and get in my DMs,” to which she responded, “I’ll shoot you one over.”

In the Nothings Ever That Serious podcast’s Instagram post highlighting Cole and Susie’s conversation, the former Bachelor contestant commented, “Uh ohhhh.”

Fans are torn on whether they want the two reality stars to get together

Love Is Blind and The Bachelor fans are divided on whether they want Cole Barnett and Susie Evans to become a couple.

They shared their opinions on the potential relationship in the comments section of the Nothings Ever That Serious podcast’s Instagram post. “I like it. I like it ALOT,” wrote one fan, adding red heart emojis. Another fan wrote, “Here for this!!!!” But one fan wrote, “Sorry but Susie is way too good for him.”

Fans also discussed the possible romance in a Reddit thread and were equally torn. “I’m into it,” wrote one fan, but another said, “Oh no, I really hope this is false…”

And one fan said, “He’s far from perfect (who isn’t?), but I could see him being a fun partner with someone who gets him and is more like him. Especially if it’s just a fling looking for some fun and nothing too serious.”