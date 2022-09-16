‘Love Is Blind’ Star Iyanna Moved Out of Her Home with Jarrette Before ‘After the Altar’ Filmed

Love Is Blind Season 2 ended with only two of the six couples saying “I do” at the altar. Iyanna McNeeley and Jarrette Jones were one of the two couples, and to the outside world, it seemed as though they were in a happy relationship. However, in the new Love Is Blind: After the Altar, fans start to see some cracks in their foundation.

[Warning: This article contains spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind: After the Altar stars Iyanna and Jarrette.]

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ stars Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeeley | Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2022

Iyanna gushed about Jarrette on their 10-month anniversary

Earlier this year, Iyanna updated fans on her marriage to Jarrette. The couple was a fan favorite from Love Is Blind Season 2, and everyone seemed to root for them.

“You are home,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which included a slideshow of photos of them together. “To think we were crazy enough to put our trust in the process of marriage. Two flawed people simply trying to create something. It’s only been 10 months, but the amount of transition and growth we’ve experienced individually and as a couple is astounding. Marriage is a crucible and a mirror. I believe in it in a way I don’t think I understood before. Like what am I? An adult now? Crazy.”

Fans who saw the post on Instagram likely thought Iyanna and Jarrette were loving life as newlyweds, but Love Is Blind: After the Altar paints a different picture.

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Star Shayne Jansen Says This is His Biggest Regret From the Show

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ shows a closeup view of Iyanna and Jarrette’s marriage

During Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Iyanna and Jarrette discuss their relationship and the issues with which they’re dealing. Jarrette’s party boy lifestyle leaves Iyanna alone several nights each week because he chooses to stay out and drink with friends. When she grabs drinks with fellow After the Altar cast member Natalie Lee, she refers to Jarrette’s issue as an “overindulgence problem.”

“He doesn’t have the skills to say, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have this last drink, take this last shot; maybe I should go home,'” the 27-year-old program coordinator explains. “I want him to do what he enjoys. I just want him to learn how to control himself.”

Iyanna then confesses to Natalie that she moved out of the home she shared with Jarrette. She states that she “got really impatient” and eventually packed her things and moved out of their house.

“Me moving out had nothing to do with the degree of love I have for Jarrette. I love that man so much that I want him to grow,” Iyanna tells producers.

However, the couple still shares some adorable moments in front of the cameras during Love Is Blind: After the Altar. The clip of Iyanna and Jarrette shows the two of them sharing their wedding cake and discussing plans for Iyanna to possibly move back into their house.

Jarrette and Iyanna – As you start the next chapters of your lives, thank you for opening your hearts to the Love is Blind experience and sharing your journey with all of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UPVeo03jU — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) August 17, 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Iyanna and Jarrette announced their divorce in August 2022

However, since the anniversary Instagram post, Iyanna has scrubbed her profile of almost all the pictures of Jarrette. In August 2022, she released a statement announcing their divorce on the social media platform. Iyanna said that she and Jarrette had “separated and will begin the process of divorce.”

Producers added text at the end of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar that read, “Since filming, Jarrette and Iyanna, and Nick and Danielle have made the decision to end their marriages. While their journeys together have ended, love is always worth the risk.”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Love Is Blind updates!

RELATED: ‘Love is Blind’ Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey Get Heated With Shake at Reunion