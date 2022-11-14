‘Love Is Blind’ Star Nancy Rodriguez Says She ‘Thanks Bartise for Saying No’ [Exclusive]

Now that we’ve made it all the way through Love Is Blind Season 3, we can finally talk about all of those dramatic moments in the season finale. From Zanab unleashing all her pent-up anger and frustrations on Cole to Bartise’s decision not to marry Nancy, there are plenty of moments to discuss. Love Is Blind fan-favorite Nancy Rodriguez stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet to chat about her time on the show and how she feels about everything now that it’s over.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3.]

‘Love Is Blind’ star Nancy says she’s thankful Bartise said no at the altar. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Nancy and Bartise didn’t have a smooth journey during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Very few of the engaged couples from this season of Love Is Blind didn’t experience pretty significant bumps in the road after exiting the pods. Nancy and Bartise hit a snag in their relationship after they spent a day at the pool with their fellow cast members.

During their trip to Malibu with the other couples, Bartise and Raven (who Bartise connected with as well in the pods) met in person for the first time. Bartise got a little flirty with Raven during a day at the pool. Later that night, Nancy commented how she felt after seeing the other men from the pods. She said that once she saw everyone, she still felt confident in her decision to stick with Bartise. Unfortunately, Bartise replied that he felt the opposite. He loved seeing Raven for the first time. He then said that Raven was the “typical girl he’d go after in the real world.”

These types of comments continued, all while Nancy’s self-esteem took hit after hit. Despite all of that, Nancy believed she and Bartise could work through their issues. She said yes at the altar. Bartise, on the other hand, said no.

Nancy feels thankful she and Bartise didn’t get married

The Love Is Blind star stopped by Showbiz Cheat Sheet last week to talk about her time on the show. We asked Nancy how she felt about Bartise’s decision not to say, “I do.”

“I just thank Bartise for saying no because I think that having a half-a** husband would have been so much worse than him saying yes. You know, that person’s not a husband right now,” Nancy answered.

After Bartise said no in episode 11, he hinted at continuing a relationship with Nancy, but she wasn’t interested. She explained to us, “I felt like him betraying me made me feel like I was betraying my family because I really did express to them how much I loved this person and what I was willing to do for this person. And the fact that I fell in love with the core of who he was. Yeah, I think that was the biggest slap in the face. And so for me, it was, no, I do not, sir, want to continue anything with you.”

The former ‘Love Is Blind’ couple is still on speaking terms

Despite not taking the leap into a marriage together, Love Is Blind Season 3 stars Nancy and Bartise still speak to one another occasionally. Nancy credits their shared experiences from the show.

“We are on talking terms. I think for us, it’s really remembering that all of our friends that went through this, our castmates. There’s no one else that will understand our experiences that we’ve gone through,” Nancy said.

Check out all the episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 to watch Nancy and Bartise’s story play out for yourself. The series streams exclusively on Netflix.

