‘Love Is Blind’ Star Zanab Jaffrey Addresses Cole Barnett and Internet Hate in Snarky Instagram Post

Whew, the tea from the latest Love Is Blind cast is piping hot. The season finale and reunion hit Netflix on Nov. 9, and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it. We saw cast member Cole Barnett take the brunt of most of the criticism from his castmates during the reunion, but his ex-fiancé Zanab Jaffrey is now facing backlash from fans. Love Is Blind star Zanab recently posted on Instagram addressing both Cole and the internet hate.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3, including the finale and the reunion.]

A deleted scene was shown in the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion with Zanab and Cole

Zanab made several claims about Cole during the Love Is Blind reunion. The flight attendant told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that Cole made comments about her face and her body. She also added that Cole tried to control what she ate when they filmed Love Is Blind, and Zanab brought up an incident involving Cuties, a popular brand of clementines. Vanessa asked what Zanab meant by that statement.

Zanab explained, “The Cuties story that didn’t make the cut was one day, it was 2 p.m., and we were still filming. I hadn’t had a chance to eat so I grabbed two Cuties. He looked at me and said, ‘Are you gonna eat both of those?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, that’s a serving.’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later so maybe you should save your appetite.’”

The scene at the end of the Love Is Blind reunion showed Zanab and Cole discussing their plans for meeting her extended family while standing in the kitchen. Zanab began peeling some oranges, and Cole asked, “Are you about to eat two of those?”

Zanab replied, “Maybe. That’s a serving. Are you ok with that?”

“You better save your appetito [sic],” Cole answered. “We’re gonna have a big ol’ sucker tonight,” he added, referring to their plans for dinner.

Zanab continued, “I’ve only had a banana and a scoop of peanut butter today.”

The statement seemed to shock Cole, “You’ve only had a banana today? Why? I offered you a poke bowl.”

Cole’s response in the scene didn’t line up with Zanab’s claims that Cole controlled what she ate. At that moment, he seemed more concerned than anything about the lack of nutrients she’d consumed that day.

Zanab addresses Cole in the first part of her Instagram caption

For reasons unknown, the internet makes everyone believe they should voice every opinion they have for the world to see. This includes hateful comments to reality TV stars because, of course, they love reading how Jane in South Dakota thinks they’re the worst person on the planet. So far, Zanab’s taken most of the discouraging remarks in stride, but in a recent Instagram post, she clapped back.

The photo shows a sweet image of Zanab curled up in Cole’s lap as they smile at something on his phone. Zanab addresses Cole first in her caption.

Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae

The whole “I know you know what you did,” seems like Zanab is still angry at Cole for things he said and did in their relationship. Of course, we’re dying to know what he did, but unless the producers air footage of their entire time together on Love Is Blind, we’ll never know. (Producers, if you’re listening, we would genuinely watch that.)

‘Love Is Blind’ star Zanab addresses internet hate with a snarky caption

Next, Zanab addresses everyone on the internet who has ever mentioned her name in any shape or form. Just kidding. It’s only to the commenters attacking her on social media.

An apology for the internet:

I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me. I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me. I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith. I’m sorry you don’t believe me. I’m sorry I know how worthy I am. I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy – I promise you I’m not. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.

It seems like the Love Is Blind star has had it, and Zanab’s putting her foot down. However, when you participate in a reality television show you’re opening yourself up to internet bullies. We’re sure she already knew that, though.

Check out the entire season of Love Is Blind, currently streaming on Netflix.

