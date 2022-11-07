‘Love Is Blind’ Star Zanab Jaffrey Claps Back at Fans of the Show for Their Rude Comments

The Netflix reality TV show Love Is Blind returned with season 3 on Oct. 19, and it introduced fans to a brand new cast of singles looking to find love. One of the new cast members, Zanab Jaffrey, experienced a rocky relationship with her fiancé, Cole Barnett. Now, the 32-year-old flight attendant is clapping back at viewers insulting her on social media.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 star Zanab Jaffrey | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

‘Love Is Blind’ star Zanab Jaffrey’s fiancé Cole Barnett insulted her looks

Cole and Zanab hit it off pretty quickly in the pods during Love Is Blind Season 3, but things quickly fell apart once they returned to their everyday lives. During a pool party with the other couples from the season, Cole got a little flirty with fellow castmate Colleen Reed. Colleen and Cole told one another they typically pursued people like each other in the real world. Zanab overheard the conversation and confronted Cole about it the next day. When she asked Cole to rate her looks, he gave her a nine out of 10. However, when she followed up with the question of if he thought anyone in the group scored a 10 out of 10, he said Colleen and Raven Ross.

This (understandably) hurt Zanab’s feelings. While several fans have called out Cole for his behavior, others made comments about Zanab’s behavior.

Zanab fired back on TikTok and Instagram

The flight attendant previously posted some snarky TikToks addressing “internet therapists.” The first TikTok showed her lip-syncing along to the sound, “Ya’ll always say get your lick back, get your lick back, get your lick back. But if I get my lick back, I’m going to jail!” Zanab added the text, “Me to my DMs RN.”

She followed that video up with another TikTok where she lip-syncs to the sound, “Thank you so much for this. Um, it was entirely unhelpful, but thank you nevertheless.” She wrote, “Reading the notes the ‘internet therapists’ sent over on my mental health.”

On Instagram, Zanab posted a photo of herself kicked back in a chair with one leg extended as she blows a kiss into the air. She captioned the picture:

It’s giving:

•nagging

•no fun

•needs to lighten up

•miserable to be around

And my personal favorite…

•A F****** B****



Love you ALL xx

A wild end to a wild ride. Find out who says "I do" and what happens next on the Love is Blind Season 3 Finale, premiering November 9. pic.twitter.com/dVe9yw6X7O — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) November 4, 2022

Cole’s taking heat from ‘Love Is Blind’ fans too

Everyone has an opinion, and the internet has made everyone believe that the entire world needs to hear their opinions, even if they’re rude. But, at least, Zanab can take comfort in the fact that lots of people are equal-opportunity jerks.

Cole made a TikTok using the sound, “Umm that was last week, let’s move on. Chapter two, can we please do that?” He added the text, “Me after every drop of love is blind episodes.”

In the comments, one fan wrote, “HOW COULD YOU LITERALLY SAY ZENAB IS A 9?” The realtor responded, “Why did she ask me to rate her tho?”

So, it looks like everyone from Love Is Blind Season 3 is getting hit with at least some “feedback” from fans. Thankfully, the reunion drops on Netflix on Nov. 9. Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10 are currently streaming.

