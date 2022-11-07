‘Love Is Blind’: A TikTok Spoils A Couple Is Dating After Going to the Altar

Love Is Blind left fans with a major cliffhanger. But one couple’s ending might’ve been spoiled by TikTok. Find out which couple might be dating after going to the altar.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-10.]

‘Love Is Blind’ fans wait to see which season 3 couples get married

Season 3 showed five couples getting engaged in the pods. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez, Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, and Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada found love.

The season followed their journey moving in together, meeting each other’s families, and more. But it will all come down to whether they’ll say “I do” at the altar.

“Approaching the Altar” showed Raven and SK being the first couple to go down the aisle. Although they told each other that they love each other, SK said he does not. He claimed they needed more time to figure out their complex circumstances before getting married. Fans are waiting to see what the other couples will choose.

SK explained that her not being flexible to move to California with him and her family not being at the wedding was part of his decision. Fans are waiting to see the other outcomes.

A TikTok couple reveals Raven and SK are living together

A couple made a TikTok claiming they bumped into Raven a lot before the season aired. Once the season started, they recognized Raven.

“I saw them moving into their unit when I was walking Koda Bear, and then I didn’t think anything of it until we watched the show,” the woman with the user name gracieuh claimed. “And we were like, wait those are those people.”

She later added, “So we know they’re still together.” The man said he spoke to Raven another time when he was walking their dog.

“I was like, ‘We just saw the recent episode,’” he said. “And she was like, ‘Yeah?’ And I was like, ‘Are you OK first of all? Are you OK?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, we just moved in here blah blah blah.’”

He wondered if Raven and SK were married or dating. “Just dating,” the woman answered. “So she’s OK, and they’re dating, and they live together, happily ever after,” she claimed.

Does the reunion seating arrangement reveal possible spoilers?

Sk Alagbada, Cole Barnett, Matt Bolton, Bartise Bowden, Brennon Lemieux, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Alexa Alfia, Zanab Jaffrey, Colleen Reed, Nancy Rodriguez, and Raven Ross from the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 reunion | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The show teased a picture of the reunion. SK, Cole, and Matt are sitting on one couch, which may mean they all don’t get married. Bartise and Brennon are sitting on the other couch closer to Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The other side of the room shows Colleen, Zanab, and Raven sitting on one couch. Then Alex and Nancy are on a smaller couch sitting next to the hosts.

However, all of this could be a coincidence. The new episodes will be released on Nov. 9.

